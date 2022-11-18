ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need

The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. Police say a man is in custody after police attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Wethersfield. ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking. When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about...
ROCKY HILL, CT
FOX 61

‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport woman charged with selling $1 million in counterfeit items

BRIDGEPORT – When Sonia Plumey lost her job as a broker after 20 years, police said she quickly picked up another line of work, selling hundreds of counterfeit handbags and other branded items online from her East Main Street home. On Thursday, the 58-year-old Plumey was arrested following an...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: The gift shop

NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police provide update on shooting that left undercover cop hurt. Waterbury police scheduled a news conference to give an update on a shooting investigation that left an undercover Naugatuck officer hurt. SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Portland. Updated: 54 minutes ago. Middletown fighters, who...
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Temporary warming center open in Hartford

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Eversource rate hikes lead consumers elsewhere

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

French Bulldog found on roadside in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Animal Control is now investigating after they said a French Bulldog was left on the side of a road. "It was one of the worst ones I’ve seen," said Brittany Tooth of the Naugatuck Animal Control. The dog is estimated to be three to...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 in Stamford closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Eversource and U-I want you to pay double proposing major rate increases. Chief investigative reported Sam Smink breaks down why energy costs are rising for both Eversource and United Illuminating customers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy