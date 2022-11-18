Read full article on original website
CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need
The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. Police say a man is in custody after police attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Wethersfield.
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking. When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about...
‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel Today... Mostly Dry Until Later this Week!
Police say a man is in custody after police attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Wethersfield. 'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child.
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Skipping Thanksgiving, mortgages rates drop, Taylor Swift tickets
Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool to downright cold!. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said cold air arrives over the weekend. Here is his Friday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police provide update on shooting that left undercover cop hurt.
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport woman charged with selling $1 million in counterfeit items
BRIDGEPORT – When Sonia Plumey lost her job as a broker after 20 years, police said she quickly picked up another line of work, selling hundreds of counterfeit handbags and other branded items online from her East Main Street home. On Thursday, the 58-year-old Plumey was arrested following an...
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: The gift shop
NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police provide update on shooting that left undercover cop hurt. Waterbury police scheduled a news conference to give an update on a shooting investigation that left an undercover Naugatuck officer hurt. SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Portland.
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
Eversource rate hikes lead consumers elsewhere
'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?.
French Bulldog found on roadside in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Animal Control is now investigating after they said a French Bulldog was left on the side of a road. "It was one of the worst ones I’ve seen," said Brittany Tooth of the Naugatuck Animal Control. The dog is estimated to be three to...
I-95 in Stamford closed due to tractor-trailer crash
Eversource and U-I want you to pay double proposing major rate increases. Chief investigative reported Sam Smink breaks down why energy costs are rising for both Eversource and United Illuminating customers. Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool to downright cold.
