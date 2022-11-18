One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008. The Biden administration said Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, it is granting preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep California's last operating nuclear power plant running. The Energy Department said it was creating a path forward for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant to remain open, with the final terms to be negotiated and finalized. The money could help the plant stay open beyond its planned 2025 closure. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, File)

