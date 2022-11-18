ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Man wanted for assaulting elderly man

By Gustavo Aguirre
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a person they say beat an elderly man in an unprovoked attack.

Investigators say the incident happened around noon Monday near Port and Ayers.

According to CCPD, the suspect punched a 64-year-old man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Police say the attacker then stood over the victim and punched him in the face and head.

Investigators say the suspect is the man seen in the picture and is described as an adult male, approximately 5’9″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The man was seen wearing a gray in color t-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspect, please call the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

Ruben Fuentes
3d ago

Sad to hear of Assault on an Elderly men! I just wish someone would try that on me and see what’s happens!

Liz Liz
2d ago

Make an example out of him and punish him to the full extent of the law! We can't have these punks walking around our streets assaulting people like they do in New York!

Un Bearable
2d ago

Anyone else notice that the description deliberately avoided pointing out that the suspect is a black male?

