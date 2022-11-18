Skipping out on Pokemon Legends: Arceus Ditto makes its grand return into Pokemon Scarlet. Here’s how to find Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet. Trainers first want to head over a bit east of Porto Marinada top left of the map. Trainers are going to want to position themselves outside the desert area but still in the grass plains. Now if trainers are looking for the Ditto in its base form they’re gonna have a bad time as Ditto is going to be camouflaged. Ditto will be disguising itself as one of the random wildlife in the area. This means that in the overworld Ditto will not be visible.

3 DAYS AGO