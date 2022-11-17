Read full article on original website
Dealer New Vehicle Inventories Are Plumping Up
A new analysis of market data by Cox Automotive indicates new-vehicle inventories are at the highest levels since May 2021, perhaps signaling a change on the horizon. However, the firm was quick to point out prices for new cars have remained high. That leads many to wonder if the new vehicle shortage will turn into a surplus, putting the industry in yet another tight spot.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising
As retailers head into the thick of holiday selling, uncertainty over how the season will play out is at its apogee. Across the board, retailers have cited a slowdown in spending since October, compounding what’s been a year of angst over bloated inventories; labor shortages; inflation; stock market volatility; declining savings, and a shift to greater spending on experiences and essentials like food, travel and restaurants, and less on discretionary items such as fashion.
2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List
EVs are becoming a popular option as manufacturers begin making more of them. These 2 EV brands dominate the top 7 with over 400 miles of range. And only one is a Tesla. The post 2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
2023 North American Car & Truck Of The Year Finalists Revealed
It's that time of the year once again when the finalists for the 2023 North American Car and Truck of the Year finalists have been revealed. Officially announced at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, a total of nine vehicles in three categories from eight brands made the final cut. Of those nine models, six are pure battery electrics, and each category includes at least one.
U.S. stocks finish lower as China COVID-19 fears resurface
U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday for the third time in the past four trading sessions, as a fresh round of COVID-19 shutdowns in China rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by 45.41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,700.28 after toggling between slight gains and losses during the New York afternoon.
