KXLY
Sleep Dysregulation Ups Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Short sleep duration and daytime napping appear to increase the risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Shuai Yuan, from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues assessed associations of...
KXLY
Health Highlights: Nov. 18, 2022
Is radiation after a lumpectomy worth it for breast cancer patients? New research says the treatment can enhance survival up to 10 years after diagnosis, but not after 30 years. Study confirms it: Harried moms don’t get enough exercise. British research finds that fewer than half of mothers met recommended...
KXLY
COVID-19, RSV and the flu: What the ‘triple threat’ means for children
Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals. Pediatric emergency rooms in some states are at or over capacity due to...
