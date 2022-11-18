ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Sleep Dysregulation Ups Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Short sleep duration and daytime napping appear to increase the risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Shuai Yuan, from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues assessed associations of...
KXLY

Health Highlights: Nov. 18, 2022​

Is radiation after a lumpectomy worth it for breast cancer patients? New research says the treatment can enhance survival up to 10 years after diagnosis, but not after 30 years. Study confirms it: Harried moms don’t get enough exercise. British research finds that fewer than half of mothers met recommended...

Comments / 0

Community Policy