Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man is scheduled to plead guilty to endangering a woman by trying to dump her out of a moving car, according to court documents. In late October, Mark Taylor Kuntz allegedly drove away from his home with a woman inside the back of the vehicle. The back hatch was open on the vehicle and Kuntz slowed and sped up several times in an attempt to make the woman fall out, police said. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO