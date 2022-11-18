Vigil held for two lives lost during Brazil fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community comes together to pay its respects after a tragedy.

Wednesday night a trailer fire took the lives of two young children in Clay County.

A vigil was held at the residence on West State Road in Brazil. Dozens of people from the neighborhood gathered at the site with candles in hand and circling around for prayer. Those who attended reflected on the children.

They said they will continue to keep those impacted in their thoughts and prayers.

“In honor of them you know they were loved. They were special and they were babies,” neighbor Ashley Bratcher said.

“There is no closure. There is no, I mean this is just the beginning and we’re gonna see this forever. And the families are gonna see this forever and I just, I pray for them,” neighbor Leeann Chandler said.

Officials have not yet identified the victims of the fire.

