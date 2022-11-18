Read full article on original website
Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square in Levelland on Dec. 1
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Main Street Program, the Levelland Marigolds and South Plains College will host the Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square on Thursday, December 1. The festival will take place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Levelland Main...
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Karl McDonald wanted to start something he could leave as a tradition for his kids. In 2020, while everyone was stuck at home, he took that as the perfect time to start something new with his family. He started Meraki Meadows, a farm in Tahoka that grows saffron.
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 20-26
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of November 13th through 19th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
Food Trucks for a Cause hosting Food Truck Battle to celebrate one year of giving
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food Trucks for a Cause will host a friendly competition to celebrate its one year anniversary and the $10,000 raised for nonprofits in Lubbock. The founder of the organization and owner of Llano Cubano, Ashley Zubia, says it started by providing a lunch and dessert to people in need.
Fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, paralyzed after 62 years as a Lubbock-area first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas — Allen “Tiny” Gray spent six decades of his life helping others in the community, now he is in need after receiving a permanent diagnosis. Gray’s wife, Sheri, told EverythingLubbock.com that he is paralyzed, bed bound, and the medical bills are racking up. “He still thinks he can walk or stand and has […]
Open Door helping those without a home during the winter months
LUBBOCK, Texas — Open Door has served the Lubbock community for 25 years working to end homelessness and during the winter months the help doesn’t change. Open door helps those living on the streets especially during the winter months when they have no shelter. “The goal is to get people out of this situation out […]
‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
First United Methodist Church to host free Thanksgiving meal
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 30th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are returning to hosting this event inside. The entire Lubbock Community is welcome to share in this wonderful meal made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.
Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
Chilly weekend, warmer next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.
South Plains College crowns Machayla Parkinson as 2022-23 Miss Caprock
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Machayla Parkinson of Levelland was selected as the 2022-23 Miss Caprock for South Plains College during the 64th Annual Miss Caprock Scholarship Pageant held Thursday (Nov. 17) in the Tom T. Hall Production Studio. Miss Caprock receives a $750 SPC Scholarship. The first runner-up receives...
Lubbock, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
Power restored to Central and West Lubbock residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock experienced power outages Friday morning. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map showed 3,342 customers were affected. LP&L said customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Crews were able to restore power around 6:45...
