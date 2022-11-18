ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square in Levelland on Dec. 1

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Main Street Program, the Levelland Marigolds and South Plains College will host the Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square on Thursday, December 1. The festival will take place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Levelland Main...
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of November 13th through 19th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First United Methodist Church to host free Thanksgiving meal

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 30th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are returning to hosting this event inside. The entire Lubbock Community is welcome to share in this wonderful meal made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Chilly weekend, warmer next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains College crowns Machayla Parkinson as 2022-23 Miss Caprock

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Machayla Parkinson of Levelland was selected as the 2022-23 Miss Caprock for South Plains College during the 64th Annual Miss Caprock Scholarship Pageant held Thursday (Nov. 17) in the Tom T. Hall Production Studio. Miss Caprock receives a $750 SPC Scholarship. The first runner-up receives...
LEVELLAND, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.  Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
ODESSA, TX
fox34.com

Power restored to Central and West Lubbock residents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock experienced power outages Friday morning. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map showed 3,342 customers were affected. LP&L said customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Crews were able to restore power around 6:45...
LUBBOCK, TX

