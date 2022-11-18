Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Accepts Resignation of Deputy Sec. of Youth Services and Names Interim Deputy Secretary
Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has accepted the resignation of Deputy Secretary for Youth Services William Sommers, who has led the agency since 2020. Before joining OJJ, Sommers spent more than 30 years at the Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice and worked in law enforcement in Southwest Louisiana. Curtis Nelson has been named acting deputy secretary.
houmatimes.com
Rural Health Scholars Program offers students opportunity to learn in rural, underserved areas
This National Rural Health Day, the Louisiana Department of Health is celebrating the student healthcare professionals who are experiencing what it is like to practice medicine in underserved areas of the state through the Well-Ahead Louisiana Rural Health Scholars Program, as well as to encourage applications to the program. The...
houmatimes.com
LDH urges residents to get health screenings during American Diabetes Month
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is marking American Diabetes Month this November to draw attention to a condition that takes a major toll on our state, both health-wise and financially. Diabetes affects an estimated 13.6% of Louisiana residents, much higher than the the national average of 10.6%. For reference,...
houmatimes.com
Low Water Advisory in areas of St. Mary Parish
Sheriff Blaise Smith and the deputies of the SMPSO are advising the public to use EXTREME CAUTION when boating/hunting in St. Mary’s waters due to the low water levels we are experiencing. Chief Deputy Gary Driskell announced today that the SMPSO Marine Division has answered 66 calls for service...
Comments / 0