Louisiana State

houmatimes.com

Gov. Edwards Accepts Resignation of Deputy Sec. of Youth Services and Names Interim Deputy Secretary

Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has accepted the resignation of Deputy Secretary for Youth Services William Sommers, who has led the agency since 2020. Before joining OJJ, Sommers spent more than 30 years at the Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice and worked in law enforcement in Southwest Louisiana. Curtis Nelson has been named acting deputy secretary.
houmatimes.com

LDH urges residents to get health screenings during American Diabetes Month

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is marking American Diabetes Month this November to draw attention to a condition that takes a major toll on our state, both health-wise and financially. Diabetes affects an estimated 13.6% of Louisiana residents, much higher than the the national average of 10.6%. For reference,...
houmatimes.com

Low Water Advisory in areas of St. Mary Parish

Sheriff Blaise Smith and the deputies of the SMPSO are advising the public to use EXTREME CAUTION when boating/hunting in St. Mary’s waters due to the low water levels we are experiencing. Chief Deputy Gary Driskell announced today that the SMPSO Marine Division has answered 66 calls for service...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA

