Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne radio station to give away Taylor Swift tickets

By Ashlye Silva
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Majic 95.1 plans to give away two tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour through a radio contest Friday morning.

Listeners should tune in at 7:30 a.m. to hear the rules and how to enter, and the contest will officially begin at 7:40 a.m.

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift public ticket sales due to demand, ‘insufficient’ supply

Majic 95.1 obtained the pair of tickets through its relationship with Republic Records, which represents Swift.

The tickets are for Swift’s concert at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on either June 9 or June 10.

Taylor Swift ticket sales put Ticketmaster in the hot seat as lawmakers call for DOJ investigation

“The goal is to make sure the listener is a fan of both Andy & Kat and a die-hard fan of Taylor Swift,” said Andy Beckman, host of Andy & Kat in the Morning .

The tickets will likely be highly sought after, especially after Ticketmaster announced it would be canceling the sale of Taylor Swift tickets due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

