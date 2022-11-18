Read full article on original website
NY1
Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery
Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
NY1
Morning Briefing: City avoids federal takeover of Rikers Island for now; struggling New Yorkers weigh in on housing changes
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Get those gloves on! We have a cold start to our day with readings in the 30s. Look for dry conditions in the afternoon with a high in the 40s. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1....
NY1
TikTok creator believes every apartment in city is interesting
Rent is expensive in the city. But just how much space are New Yorkers getting for these prices?. Caleb Simpson, a content creator who goes around asking city residents what they pay for rent, is finding out. He has gained a large following on social media after starting a series...
NY1
Two arrested men with plan to harm Jews arraigned
The two men who were arrested Friday at Penn Station for allegedly planning to harm members of the Jewish community have been arraigned, prosecutors said Sunday morning. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer brought antisemitic paraphernalia, including a swastika arm patch, and various weapons to the city, according to prosecutors. Brown,...
NY1
Some parents concerned after industrial accident takes place on Staten Island school grounds
One mother, who did not feel comfortable showing her face on camera or using her name, said she picked up her daughter from P.S. 4 on Staten Island Wednesday and was concerned about how she was acting. “We started doing homework, around 3:45 and her eyes started to kind of...
NY1
Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November
New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
