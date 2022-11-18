ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NY1

Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery

Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Two arrested men with plan to harm Jews arraigned

The two men who were arrested Friday at Penn Station for allegedly planning to harm members of the Jewish community have been arraigned, prosecutors said Sunday morning. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer brought antisemitic paraphernalia, including a swastika arm patch, and various weapons to the city, according to prosecutors. Brown,...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

