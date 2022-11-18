Beaver Creek dedicates run to beloved leader Gary Shimanowitz, who played a vital role in Breck’s Peak 6 expansion

The recent departure of Bright Health from the Summit County health insurance market has created yet another gap in services for both patients and insurance groups. But with some of the best orthopaedic surgeons in the world located at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery’s facilities in Frisco, Colorado and operating out of the Dillion Surgery Center, it certainly makes sense for local patients to be able to access those services and not have to travel to Metro Denver or beyond for other alternatives. And with open enrollment now on in the state, patients looking to keep or ensure access in the year ahead are encouraged to do plenty of research to find a plan that will keep them in VSON’s community of care.

