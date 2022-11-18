Beaver Creek dedicates run to beloved leader Gary Shimanowitz, who played a vital role in Breck’s Peak 6 expansion

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
This week in history Nov. 18, 1922: Basketball, winter weather and milestones come to Summit County
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 18, 1922. The Kremmling boys’ basketball team were able to reach Breckenridge last evening and met with the Breckenridge High School team. The first half of the game was all in favor of Breckenridge,...
Summit Daily News
Here’s how to spend the week of Thanksgiving in Summit County
Whether spending time with friends or family, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained throughout Thanksgiving week. Sapphire Point Overlook: Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District said this trail is great for a walk with the family — especially if there are elderly folks — due to the flat and wide nature of the trail. It’s located between Keystone and Breckenridge on Swan Mountain road and with a difficulty rating of easy, and the trail is a 0.7-mile one-way loop that offers views of the Dillon Reservoir.
Summit Daily News
Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule
BEAVER CREEK — Fresh snow, freshly-baked cookies, and an early start to the season — what’s not to love?. Following more than 50 inches of early season snow, coupled with favorable snowmaking temperatures, Beaver Creek Resort will open Monday, Nov. 21, for the 2022-23 winter season — two days earlier than planned. The opening terrain package will include top-to-bottom skiing with more than 200 acres of terrain, including Red Buffalo and Haymeadow parks, as well as Gold Dust.
Summit Daily News
Snowstorm ends up going north, missing Summit County, but Winter Park, Front Range ski areas see significant powder
Local ski areas only recorded a couple inches of new snow, but areas north and west of Summit County saw the highest totals after a winter storm moved through Colorado Thursday night and into Friday morning. Golden and Boulder each saw nearly a foot of fresh powder, but no ski...
Summit Daily News
Four things to know about the lower Colorado River basin
COLORADO — Staff and board members from the Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District, along with other water managers from across western Colorado, this month visited the lower basin states — Nevada, Arizona and California — on what they called a fact-finding trip. The tour took...
Summit Daily News
Grand County officials OK plans for boarding home for Winter Park employees in neighborhood outside of Fraser
FRASER — The battle to secure housing for seasonal employees of Winter Park Resort came to a head at the Grand County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with county officials ultimately approving a modified version of a special use permit request from Winter Park Resort. Winter...
Summit Daily News
Eagle County remembers Rodney Davis, the man who went missing in Mexico late October
EAGLE COUNTY — The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
Summit Daily News
‘She has it all’: Summit High senior wins Outstanding Youth award for ‘astounding’ community service
Nataly Alderete remembers traveling with her father to Mexico to visit her grandfather when she was 10 years old. While there, she met a young girl’s family who was staying with Nataly’s grandfather out of a need for housing. Though the family had shelter, Nataly’s grandfather said they...
Summit Daily News
Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie is ‘honored’ to be next House speaker
For four years, Rep. Julie McCluskie has represented Summit County, as well as Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives. After redistricting, she will represent House District 13, which contains Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake and Park counties and the majority of Chaffee County. Throughout her...
Summit Daily News
Summit Historical Society is hosting its annual Christmas bazaar Saturday
Summit Historical Society will host its ninth annual Christmas bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will support over 30 crafters, four local nonprofits and Summit High School girls basketball. The bazaar will be held at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In...
Summit Daily News
If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving, tell the Summit Daily News
Not everyone feels the need to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal. For some, going out to eat and celebrating the holiday with loved ones is more than enough. Owners and managers of Summit County restaurants that plan to be open for the holiday are encouraged to tell the Summit Daily News. A reporter is putting together an extensive guide for locals and visitors who want to grab a bite to eat on Thanksgiving. The guide will include the name of the restaurant, physical location, phone number and website, as well as whether or not reservations are required and what kind of meal will be served.
Summit Daily News
VSON can help patients take a proactive approach to finding insurance options for treatment
The recent departure of Bright Health from the Summit County health insurance market has created yet another gap in services for both patients and insurance groups. But with some of the best orthopaedic surgeons in the world located at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery’s facilities in Frisco, Colorado and operating out of the Dillion Surgery Center, it certainly makes sense for local patients to be able to access those services and not have to travel to Metro Denver or beyond for other alternatives. And with open enrollment now on in the state, patients looking to keep or ensure access in the year ahead are encouraged to do plenty of research to find a plan that will keep them in VSON’s community of care.
Summit Daily News
Uptown 240 faces foreclosure after more than 3 years of delays and setbacks
After failing to make significant progress since it broke ground in 2019, the Uptown 240 project is on the path to foreclosure. According to Dillon Town Manager Nathan Johnson, the town recently received notice that JGJP Dillon, LLC, the current lender of the project, filed paperwork to start the foreclosure process.
Comments / 0