The Portland Trail Blazers have signed shot-blocking center Ibou Badji to a two-way contract and waived center Olivier Sarr, the team announced Friday. The 7-foot-1 Badji averaged 7.4 points on 61.8% shooting with 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over seven games with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO