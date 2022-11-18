SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions.

A Santa Maria Native, Michael Reed says he is also having a difficult time finding employees for his organization.

“So I work in an organization that is trying to hire and it is very difficult to find qualified people that would do well for our business," said Reed.

Locals from Santa Maria say they hope people in the community will be able to fill those positions to help the economy.

“It's really crucial that we all. Go back to work and help each other and help our economy," said Evan Froewiss who works at the Old Town Orcutt Farmers Market.

Low-wage earners in California will soon be getting a boost in pay. The minimum wage will be increased to 15 dollars and 50 cents. This will also be the minimum wage in Santa Maria beginning in January 2023.

Reed says working helps people financially and mentally.

“We need to work hard and in end of day feel accomplished," said Reed.

The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .