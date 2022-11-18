ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money

By Christina Rodriguez
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions.

A Santa Maria Native, Michael Reed says he is also having a difficult time finding employees for his organization.

“So I work in an organization that is trying to hire and it is very difficult to find qualified people that would do well for our business," said Reed.

Locals from Santa Maria say they hope people in the community will be able to fill those positions to help the economy.

“It's really crucial that we all. Go back to work and help each other and help our economy," said Evan Froewiss who works at the Old Town Orcutt Farmers Market.

Low-wage earners in California will soon be getting a boost in pay. The minimum wage will be increased to 15 dollars and 50 cents. This will also be the minimum wage in Santa Maria beginning in January 2023.

Reed says working helps people financially and mentally.

“We need to work hard and in end of day feel accomplished," said Reed.

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

State Sends Goleta a ‘Do It Again’ Letter on Housing

California is pushing hard to add housing among its cities and counties, and Goleta recently received a letter stating its draft Housing Element submitted in June needed a re-do. This holds the potential for open development within the city without the protections of city permit rules, but only if Goleta misses the deadline to resubmit the report. Planning Director Peter Imhof said his planners were on track to get the augmented information through city approvals and to the state before the due date of February 15, 2023.
GOLETA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million

A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Antique Art Show wraps Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Antique Art Show wrapped today at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Dana Wherity’s love of antiques developed in her childhood. “Since I was a little girl, I was with my grandparents going to estate sales and to antique stores and to yard sales and just watching them connect with other people and The post Santa Barbara Antique Art Show wraps Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Bob Handy, Longtime Veterans Advocate and Democratic Party Activist, Dies at 90

Bob Handy, longtime champion for military veterans and a former chair of the Democratic Central Committee, died this week at age 90. Handy — well known for his outspoken views, curmudgeonly delivery, and unbudgeable support for veterans’ rights and benefits — had been in shaky health in recent years, having suffered, among other things, a fall off a ladder while raking avocados off the roof of an apartment building he owned in downtown Santa Barbara. As one longtime friend put it, Handy lived to tell the tale, but along the way managed to exhaust the allotment of nine lives usually reserved for cats.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
