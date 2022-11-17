Close-up on Qatar for 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup could improve views of Muslims worldwide

Allali is a leadership coach and a member of The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Community Advisory Board. She lives in Clairemont.

Occurring quadrennially, the FIFA Men’s World Cup has scheduled its 22nd edition in Qatar. The international soccer tournament begins Sunday and concludes Dec. 18 and teams representing 32 nations will compete against each other across 64 games. It is the largest international soccer tournament, and the most popular sporting event, in the world. The first FIFA World Cup took place in Uruguay in 1930 with teams representing 13 nations. It ended when the Uruguay team became the first world champion by defeating Argentina 4-2. Since 1930, the World Cup has taken place every four years, except in 1942 and 1946, when tournament games were canceled due to World War II.

Qatar will be the first Muslim or Arab state to host the World Cup. It beat out the United States, Australia, Japan and South Korea to win the bid in 2010. After being awarded the rights to host the world competition, Qatar built eco-friendly stadiums equipped with solar-powered cooling technology to keep adequate temperature and with a unique design that honors the region’s heritage and culture.

Over 1 million fans are expected to attend the competition, which could draw a global in-home television audience of over 3 billion people, with more than 1 billion fans expected to tune in to watch the final game. So will this World Cup change people’s views for the better about Islam and Muslims?

When Qatar was awarded the opportunity to host the World Cup, many Muslims across the globe saw it as an opportunity to broaden conversations about values of diversity, tolerance and countering discrimination against Muslims. However, Qatar experienced an unprecedented campaign of criticism targeting the first Muslim Arab nation to hold the tournament from media commentators, sport experts and human rights groups focused on Qatar’s limited soccer history, human rights conditions and restrictive social laws.

Soccer in the United States doesn’t have the kind of popularity that it does throughout the rest of the world, yet the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, with far less criticism, and will host a joint effort with Mexico and Canada in 2026, with little criticism to date. The United States has also failed to advance human rights, both domestically and internationally. Despite the Biden administration’s promises, the U.S. is unable to change racist laws and policies that hurt marginalized people. About 1,055 people were killed by U.S. police in 2021, a slight increase compared to previous years. And about 39 Muslim men are facing arbitrary detention by the U.S. military in Guantánamo Bay, in violation of international law. Globally, the United States has also engaged in numerous human rights violations and abuses over time, marked by violence, excessive use of force and killings of innocent people with no accountability.

These are a few examples of U.S. human rights violations, yet the media became defined by a deep silence when the U.S. was chosen on two occasions as the World Cup host.

When asked about Qatar’s social laws, Hugo Lloris , the goalkeeper for the Tottenham Hotspur football club and France’s national team captain, said, “When we are in France, when we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture, and I will do the same when I go to Qatar, quite simply.”

Qatar’s leader or emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said the campaign against Qatar included “fabrications and double standards that were so ferocious that it has unfortunately prompted many people to question the real reasons and motives behind the campaign.”

As a Muslim, I believe that the campaign against Qatar is rooted in the colonial and orientalist ideology where the Western culture constructed Muslims and Arabs as inferior, static, undeveloped and always in need of Western rescue.

Yale University assistant professor Salma Mousa, a 2012 graduate of Georgetown University in Qatar, co-authored a study last year that found Mohamed Salah, an Egyptian soccer player who plays for Premier League club Liverpool, has driven a 16 percent decrease in anti-Muslim hate crimes in Liverpool and a 50 percent decrease in Islamophobic social media comments since joining the English team. She believes that a successfully organized 2022 World Cup might reduce Islamophobic attitudes and construct a more positive view of Qatar and the Middle East, labeling the phenomenon the “Qatar effect,” similar to the “Salah effect” seen with the Egyptian soccer player in Britain.

Last month, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that “Qatar will deliver the best-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup” and that “everything is ready and everyone is welcome.”

Qatar is ready.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .