Israeli court rules former PM Olmert defamed Netanyahu
JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli court ruled Monday that former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert defamed his successor, Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordered him to pay damages to the former leader and his family. The high-profile defamation suit that kicked off earlier this year pitted the only Israeli...
How will Biden lead between now and 2024? | HUDSON
For half a century Joe Biden has been the “Where’s Waldo?” of American politics. Look closely enough and you can usually discern his fingerprints on major legislative initiatives across recent decades — from the “Violence against Women Act” to the 1990s ban on automatic weapons. Yet his political journey has not been without its periodic calamaties. A long-serving member of both the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees, he has chaired each while Democrats served in the majority. Biden first came to national attention when...
Earl Blumenauer joins Steve Dunn from D.C. to discuss final weeks of the 117th Congress
PORTLAND, Ore. — We want you to "Connect to Congress" and the work that's being done in Washington, D.C. by Oregon's current delegation. With a new congress starting in January, we asked Democrat Representative Earl Blumenauer about what can be accomplished in this session, and whether democrats and republicans will be able to come together in the remaining weeks to pass legislation.
