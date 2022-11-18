ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, Edelman Joke About Their Futures Playing Shuffleboard

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The former Patriots teammates will both star in the upcoming movie “80 for Brady.”

Former Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman conversed in playful banter on Twitter following the release of the trailer of their new movie 80 for Brady on Thursday.

Edelman, who retired after the 2020 season, quote tweeted the trailer on Thursday by poking fun at Brady’s seemingly never ending NFL career.

“#80forBrady will also be the title of the doc made about Tom’s retirement,” Edelman wrote.

Brady has other plans for their futures, though.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback retired ahead of the 2022 season , but quickly came out of retirement to play this season.

Even though some fans and players wonder if Brady will ever officially retire, it looks like he’s already got some grand retirement plans with his longtime pass catcher with the Patriots.

80 for Brady is set to premiere in February 2023, and it follows four women—played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field—as they travel to Houston for Super Bowl LI in 2017 to specifically watch Brady and the Patriots win the title.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

