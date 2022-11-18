ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Albert Pujols Shares MVP Moment With Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt (Video)

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYPGg_0jF6jAlp00

The newly-retired three-time MVP congratulated his Cardinals teammate for winning this year’s award.

When Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finally won his first career MVP award on Thursday night, there was only one person who could make the official announcement: teammate and three-time MVP Albert Pujols.

Pujols—who just completed his final big-league campaign with a triumphant return and resurgent season in St. Louis—joined the MLB Network’s broadcast to reveal this year’s winner. After giving Goldschmidt a moment to celebrate with his family, Pujols offered a heartfelt congratulations to his teammate for his career-making achievement.

“Congratulations, this is the first one of many more, hopefully, to come. Well deserved,” Pujols said. “What an honor to play with you this year. What I love about you is that way that you conduct yourself off the field and on the field, the great teammate that you are. What an honor just to say I played the final year in St. Louis, and played with, I would say, one of the best first basemen in the game right now.”

Goldschmidt’s fourth season in St. Louis was his finest. He led the NL in slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (.981). He had a career-high 76 extra-base hits, finishing the year with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs. Goldschmidt is the first Cardinals player to win the award since Pujols did it in 2009.

Goldschmidt was grateful for Pujols’s kind words, and for all the guidance he’s given him throughout their time together.

“It’s really special to have you, Albert. It was amazing to play with you. [To have] the kids to get to witness what you did this year, it’s unbelievable the time you took whenever we first met, eight or 10 years ago, to coach me up and take the time to talk to me and be the example you are for me and my kids. Manny, Nolan, we all are trying to play like you, so thank you.”

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again

The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could sign former hated rival?

The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KMOV

Cardinals sign five minor league free agents, including former second round pick

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have signed five minor league free agents, including a former second round draft pick. The following players were signed by the Cardinals:. Outfielder Oscar Mercado. Infielder Taylor Motter. Shortstop Juniel Querecuto. Left-handed pitcher Kenny Hernandez. Right-handed pitcher Logan Sawyer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Comeback

San Diego Padres interested in former MVP

The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cardinals: Latest updates on rumored catching targets for St. Louis

The latest rumors on the catching market are interesting for the Cardinals. With the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have made finding their new starting catcher their number one priority this off-season. The last time the Cardinals had to fill this big of shoes was after Albert Pujols left in free agency in 2011. Although Molina was nowhere near his prime like Pujols was, the legacy he leaves behind will be a heavy burden to carry.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO

Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy