Albert Pujols Shares MVP Moment With Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt (Video)

The newly-retired three-time MVP congratulated his Cardinals teammate for winning this year’s award.

When Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finally won his first career MVP award on Thursday night, there was only one person who could make the official announcement: teammate and three-time MVP Albert Pujols.

Pujols—who just completed his final big-league campaign with a triumphant return and resurgent season in St. Louis—joined the MLB Network’s broadcast to reveal this year’s winner. After giving Goldschmidt a moment to celebrate with his family, Pujols offered a heartfelt congratulations to his teammate for his career-making achievement.

“Congratulations, this is the first one of many more, hopefully, to come. Well deserved,” Pujols said. “What an honor to play with you this year. What I love about you is that way that you conduct yourself off the field and on the field, the great teammate that you are. What an honor just to say I played the final year in St. Louis, and played with, I would say, one of the best first basemen in the game right now.”

Goldschmidt’s fourth season in St. Louis was his finest. He led the NL in slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (.981). He had a career-high 76 extra-base hits, finishing the year with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs. Goldschmidt is the first Cardinals player to win the award since Pujols did it in 2009.

Goldschmidt was grateful for Pujols’s kind words, and for all the guidance he’s given him throughout their time together.

“It’s really special to have you, Albert. It was amazing to play with you. [To have] the kids to get to witness what you did this year, it’s unbelievable the time you took whenever we first met, eight or 10 years ago, to coach me up and take the time to talk to me and be the example you are for me and my kids. Manny, Nolan, we all are trying to play like you, so thank you.”

