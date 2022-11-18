Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Zachary Quinto Calls Out Assumption Queer Actors Are ‘Less Believable’ as Straight Characters
Zachary Quinto is calling out a stereotype in Hollywood surrounding openly gay male actors. The “American Horror Story: NYC” star said that in the decade since he came out in 2011, there has been an “incredible explosion of visibility” for LGBTQ+ representation onscreen, “particularly in the trans community,” he told The Independent. However, the “Star Trek” alum explained that coming out can change how casting directors and audiences view actors. “There’s still a tremendous amount of fear around particularly openly gay men in our industry,” Quinto said. “There is this long-held and stubborn belief that to identify as an openly gay man on...
Collider
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie Among Presenters at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Carey Mulligan, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji also will take the stage at the Dec. 7 event, where Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will deliver the keynote address. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monáe, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji are set to present at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. In addition, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will keynote the event, taking place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.
Magic Mike 3: Channing Tatum gives Salma Hayek a lap dance in final film
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share some steamy moments in the first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.The trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the final instalment of the trilogy, showing the stripping protagonist performing a lapdance for the new female lead.The plotline will see Michael “Magic Mike” Lane follow Hayek’s character to London for a new show.Also starring Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo, the film will hit UK cinemas on 10 February next year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Polygon
Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer will get you hot and bothered
We’re overrun by movie franchises these days, from superheroes to Star Wars and everything in between. But one franchise is back to remind us it’s fun to be sexy. The trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the franchise following Michael “Magic Mike” Lane (Channing Tatum) and his troupe of strippers, dropped Tuesday, teasing a new romantic lead and a new opportunity for the dancing entrepreneur.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Lorelai Would Have Had a More Successful Career Had She Stayed With Jason Stiles
Lorelai Gilmore was undoubtedly successful, but could the 'Gilmore Girls' mom have gone on to do more in her career had she stayed with the ambitious Jason Stiles?
Kristen Bell Reveals Best Moment of Her Courthouse Wedding to Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell is reflecting on her courthouse wedding to Dax Shepard. "What we desired was the intimacy of just each other," Bell, 42, tells PEOPLE about the couple's October 2013 nuptials at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles. "We didn't want to look at or...
Steve Carell (‘The Patient’) could make SAG Awards history as first actor with nominations in all possible categories
With his shared nomination in Best TV Drama Ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards, “The Morning Show” star Steve Carell set a precedent as the first performer to earn recognition in seven categories. Excluding stunt categories, there are eight in which male actors can be honored by the guild, and Carell is only one Best TV Movie/Mini Actor bid away from having competed for every possible Screen Actors Guild prize. Thanks to his work on the new limited series “The Patient,” that feat is imminently achievable. FX on Hulu’s 10-episode thriller “The Patient” stars Carell as Alan Strauss, a recently widowed...
Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him
Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
digitalspy.com
Kristen Stewart set for major career first on new movie
Kristen Stewart is set to mark a major career first, with the actress directing her debut feature movie. The Oscar-nominated star, who previously directed short Come Swim, will oversee The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, according to Deadline. The actress will also co-write...
'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star
Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Review: "Rest In Peace?" If Only We Were So Lucky
It was more than a decade ago that The Walking Dead aired its stunning first episode. Such a strong beginning is difficult to remember as we now find ourselves at the end of a meandering final season that, like the many that preceded it, lacks much remaining emotion or engagement. In many ways, it hasn’t ever really felt like this concluding season was actually building to anything of consequence or, in a broader sense, even really final. There are three spinoffs soon coming down the pipeline that mean this final episode, entitled “Rest In Peace,” is not going to be the last no matter how much we may wish it to be. Yet, somehow having stuck with the show through more than twelve years, multiple presidents, and a reshaping of society as we know it, the closing of this chapter still was a fascinating one. It was rushed, chaotic, and, to be blunt, rather disappointing. However, even as the show is not going to be remembered as one of the best due to its precipitous decline in quality, it certainly will hold an infamous place in television history for just how long it dragged on.
Leonardo DiCaprio Recalled Brendan Fraser's Early Words Of Encouragement When They Reunited For Killers Of The Flower Moon
In the early 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser were just starting out in the film industry. DiCaprio got his start in small film roles in the 1990s before landing a recurring part on the family sitcom "Growing Pains" from 1991-1992. But breakout success was not far off for the actor thanks to his supporting role in 1993's "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Playing the character of Arnie Grape, the part nabbed the future "Titanic" star his first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor in 1994.
Channing Tatum to star in "new take on James Bond" from Bullet Train director
David Leitch will helm the spy thriller
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' trailer: Channing Tatum heads to London
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Magic Mike's Last Dance. The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek. Magic Mike's Last Dance is a sequel to Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL...
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson, Stars Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson & Kathryn Hahn On Giving The Sequel A Fresh Look — Contenders L.A.
While Knives Out was a sleeper hit in 2019, its sequel, Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery, has become one of the most anticipated new releases of 2022. The murder mystery features a reteaming of writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig and is set on a luxurious Greek island. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage At Saturday’s Contenders Los Angeles event, the director told Deadline’s chief film critic Peter Hammond how he turned to Agatha Christie for inspiration for injecting fresh life into the sequel. “Christie was doing wild new swings with every single thing that she published and she...
Comments / 1