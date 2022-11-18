LA CENTER, Ore. — Police arrested the suspect in a residential burglary in La Center on Thursday. The homeowner called police at around 7:36 p.m. after being alerted by their security cameras to an unknown male in their home. The suspect smashed the rear sliding glass door to gain entry. He then proceeded to take jewelry and other valuables before exiting. A neighbor observed what was taking place and tried to follow the suspect as he left in a silver-colored sedan. Due to the suspect’s reckless driving, the neighbor was unable to follow.

