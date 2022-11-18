ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Arrest made in April shooting that left teen wounded in the back

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl shot and wounded in April. Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 to near North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Victim in June 2022 homicide case identified by Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Porltand Police officials say they identified the victim of a June, 2022 homicide in the Roseway neighborhood. The medical examiner said McKeever Thompson III, 24, died from a gunshot wound. The investigation started on the afternoon of June 20 along Northeast 81st Avenue between Siskiyou and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver teen's murderer has life sentence overturned for a second time

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old Vancouver girl back in 2005 was resentenced Friday after a change to Washington’s three-strikes law. Roy Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the smothering and beating death of 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison after hosting an underage drinking party at his Vancouver home in November of 2005.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Burglary suspect arrested in La Center after stealing jewelry, crashing car

LA CENTER, Ore. — Police arrested the suspect in a residential burglary in La Center on Thursday. The homeowner called police at around 7:36 p.m. after being alerted by their security cameras to an unknown male in their home. The suspect smashed the rear sliding glass door to gain entry. He then proceeded to take jewelry and other valuables before exiting. A neighbor observed what was taking place and tried to follow the suspect as he left in a silver-colored sedan. Due to the suspect’s reckless driving, the neighbor was unable to follow.
LA CENTER, WA
KATU.com

One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR
KATU.com

Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
MOLALLA, OR
KATU.com

Lifetime to air movie about convicted murderer Nancy Crampton-Brophy

A notorious Portland murder case is going to be made into a Lifetime movie. Deadline reports that Cybill Shepherd has been cast to play Nancy Crampton-Brophy in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband.”. Crampton-Brophy is a Portland-based self-published romance novelist who was sentenced to life in prison this...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Washington County fire agencies re-enact burn ban during 'High Fire Danger'

PORTLAND, Ore. — All Washington County fire agencies have re-enacted an outdoor burn ban during this current weather pattern. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say that they have consulted with the Oregon Department of Forestry and other members of the Washington County Fire Defense Board, and have decided to re-enact a High Fire Danger Burn Ban. Officials the ban will remain in place until the weather pattern changes due to increased wildfire risk.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Amid hospital overcrowding, health officials advise flu, COVID prevention

Portland, ORE — Health officials say COVID, influenza, and RSV can have similar symptoms. "In that it causes upper respiratory problems, fever," said Patrick Lew, adult and pediatric hospitalist at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. "They all can cause a regular common cold," said Dr. Ann Loeffler, deputy health...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Aerial Tram to close through November 28 for maintenance

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Portland Aerial Tram will close for ten days for routine maintenance. Shuttle buses will run between OHSU's South Waterfront and Marquam Hill campuses. People should give themselves extra travel time if that's part of their commute. This week was selected...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cold and flu season impacts small businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kurt Huffman owns 30 restaurants across the Portland area. Right now, Huffman said about 50 of his employees are at home, sick. "Out of 30 there’s probably one closed a week some night. At one of ours, we just got a positive test yesterday, four other cooks tested positive. We close, we scramble for other people to take over," he said.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy