FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Gresham, took cash from deli
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. Police were called to a deli in the 16200 block of Northeast Halsey just after 11:00 a.m. The suspect is a Hispanic or white male, around 6’ tall. He was wearing...
KATU.com
Arrest made in April shooting that left teen wounded in the back
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl shot and wounded in April. Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 to near North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire.
KATU.com
Early morning officer-involved shooting sends one to hospital, police still investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in the Reed Neighborhood. Police say shortly after 12:20 a.m., officers from East Precinct responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. The description of the suspect's vehicle...
KATU.com
Court docs: Suspect in double murder-suicide recently arrested on domestic violence charge
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Court documents show the suspect in a double murder/suicide incident in Washington County was arrested just six weeks ago on a domestic violence charge. Deputies say on Wednesday night Carlos Jimenez-Vargas shot and killed his wife, 43-year-old Gabriela Jimenez and her sister, 38-year-old Lenin Hernandez-Rosas,...
KATU.com
Victim in June 2022 homicide case identified by Portland Police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Porltand Police officials say they identified the victim of a June, 2022 homicide in the Roseway neighborhood. The medical examiner said McKeever Thompson III, 24, died from a gunshot wound. The investigation started on the afternoon of June 20 along Northeast 81st Avenue between Siskiyou and...
KATU.com
Vancouver teen's murderer has life sentence overturned for a second time
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old Vancouver girl back in 2005 was resentenced Friday after a change to Washington’s three-strikes law. Roy Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the smothering and beating death of 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison after hosting an underage drinking party at his Vancouver home in November of 2005.
KATU.com
Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
KATU.com
Burglary suspect arrested in La Center after stealing jewelry, crashing car
LA CENTER, Ore. — Police arrested the suspect in a residential burglary in La Center on Thursday. The homeowner called police at around 7:36 p.m. after being alerted by their security cameras to an unknown male in their home. The suspect smashed the rear sliding glass door to gain entry. He then proceeded to take jewelry and other valuables before exiting. A neighbor observed what was taking place and tried to follow the suspect as he left in a silver-colored sedan. Due to the suspect’s reckless driving, the neighbor was unable to follow.
KATU.com
One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
KATU.com
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
KATU.com
Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
KATU.com
Clark County Sheriff's Office: Missing woman found safe by Puyallup Police
VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE: The Clark County Sheriff's Office says Shelly Boutte was found safe by Puyallup Police. CCSO would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating her. Original Story Below:. Deputies in Clark County are asking the public for help in finding a missing 64-year-old woman...
KATU.com
Canby High School put on brief lockdown, police say online threat not credible
Police said there was no credible threat to Canby High School after the campus was put in a brief lockdown Friday as a safety precaution. Officers said someone saw a social media post on a possible shooter outside the school, sending the school into lockdown for about 30 minutes. Police...
KATU.com
Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
KATU.com
Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
KATU.com
Lifetime to air movie about convicted murderer Nancy Crampton-Brophy
A notorious Portland murder case is going to be made into a Lifetime movie. Deadline reports that Cybill Shepherd has been cast to play Nancy Crampton-Brophy in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband.”. Crampton-Brophy is a Portland-based self-published romance novelist who was sentenced to life in prison this...
KATU.com
Washington County fire agencies re-enact burn ban during 'High Fire Danger'
PORTLAND, Ore. — All Washington County fire agencies have re-enacted an outdoor burn ban during this current weather pattern. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say that they have consulted with the Oregon Department of Forestry and other members of the Washington County Fire Defense Board, and have decided to re-enact a High Fire Danger Burn Ban. Officials the ban will remain in place until the weather pattern changes due to increased wildfire risk.
KATU.com
Amid hospital overcrowding, health officials advise flu, COVID prevention
Portland, ORE — Health officials say COVID, influenza, and RSV can have similar symptoms. "In that it causes upper respiratory problems, fever," said Patrick Lew, adult and pediatric hospitalist at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. "They all can cause a regular common cold," said Dr. Ann Loeffler, deputy health...
KATU.com
Portland Aerial Tram to close through November 28 for maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Portland Aerial Tram will close for ten days for routine maintenance. Shuttle buses will run between OHSU's South Waterfront and Marquam Hill campuses. People should give themselves extra travel time if that's part of their commute. This week was selected...
KATU.com
Cold and flu season impacts small businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kurt Huffman owns 30 restaurants across the Portland area. Right now, Huffman said about 50 of his employees are at home, sick. "Out of 30 there’s probably one closed a week some night. At one of ours, we just got a positive test yesterday, four other cooks tested positive. We close, we scramble for other people to take over," he said.
