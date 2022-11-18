Things couldn't have been going better Kristin Hernandez. She had just celebrated her 22nd birthday and graduated college. However, just two weeks into her new career as a nurse she's hoping for a medical miracle for herself. In late August, after celebrating her nursing school graduation, passing her nursing exams and vacationing in Hawaii, Hernandez noticed soreness and bleeding in her gums. Weeks later, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive form of cancer. KC, as her family and friends call her recently finished her first round of chemotherapy, however, doctors said a bone marrow transplant is necessary to save...

IRVINE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO