San Diego, CA

Clayton Dixon
3d ago

My wife and l have been through this agonizing watch. Our five weeks old son was hospitalized for over a month in an induced coma on a vent. The doctor took him off the vent after about 3 weeks and placed him on oxygen. He still could not breathe on his on and the doctor told us he had to go back on the vent or "he was going to crash and burn." We about lost it, but stood by and prayed for another couple of weeks until he was taken off the vent and was able to breathe on his own. A scary and trying time.l am praying for that baby and mom

iheart.com

Doctors Urge Parents To Avoid ER Amid Surge in Respiratory Infections

SAN DIEGO - Doctors at one hospital in San Diego are asking parents to avoid taking their sick children to the Emergency Room. The spike in Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases is starting to overwhelm hospitals nationwide and San Diego is no different, as we've seen a number of cases of RSV in children.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Irvine nurse searching for bone marrow transplant to save her life

Things couldn't have been going better Kristin Hernandez. She had just celebrated her 22nd birthday and graduated college. However, just two weeks into her new career as a nurse she's hoping for a medical miracle for herself. In late August, after celebrating her nursing school graduation, passing her nursing exams and vacationing in Hawaii, Hernandez noticed soreness and bleeding in her gums. Weeks later, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive form of cancer. KC, as her family and friends call her recently finished her first round of chemotherapy, however, doctors said a bone marrow transplant is necessary to save...
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana ranked the 3rd worst U.S. city for sleep

Santa Ana has been revealed as the 3rd worst city for good quality sleep in the country, according to a new report by Decluttr has taken a deep dive into the current state of sleep technology to understand the benefits and drawbacks and identify the best and worst places to sleep in the U.S.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story

For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
COVINA, CA
CBS 8

Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8

