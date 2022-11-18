Read full article on original website
Clayton Dixon
3d ago
My wife and l have been through this agonizing watch. Our five weeks old son was hospitalized for over a month in an induced coma on a vent. The doctor took him off the vent after about 3 weeks and placed him on oxygen. He still could not breathe on his on and the doctor told us he had to go back on the vent or "he was going to crash and burn." We about lost it, but stood by and prayed for another couple of weeks until he was taken off the vent and was able to breathe on his own. A scary and trying time.l am praying for that baby and mom
iheart.com
Doctors Urge Parents To Avoid ER Amid Surge in Respiratory Infections
SAN DIEGO - Doctors at one hospital in San Diego are asking parents to avoid taking their sick children to the Emergency Room. The spike in Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases is starting to overwhelm hospitals nationwide and San Diego is no different, as we've seen a number of cases of RSV in children.
Mitchell Thorp Foundation has helped families with sick children to the tune of over $3,000,000
CARLSBAD, Calif. — There may be no greater pain than experiencing the death of a child. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Carlsbad where the Mitchell Thorp Foundation is finding meaning in the midst of tragedy. When Mitchell Thorp lost his life, his mom and dad dedicated their...
Irvine nurse searching for bone marrow transplant to save her life
Things couldn't have been going better Kristin Hernandez. She had just celebrated her 22nd birthday and graduated college. However, just two weeks into her new career as a nurse she's hoping for a medical miracle for herself. In late August, after celebrating her nursing school graduation, passing her nursing exams and vacationing in Hawaii, Hernandez noticed soreness and bleeding in her gums. Weeks later, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive form of cancer. KC, as her family and friends call her recently finished her first round of chemotherapy, however, doctors said a bone marrow transplant is necessary to save...
Yucaipa-Calimesa school district to pay $15.75M to family of girl who died after asthma attack
After a 13-year-old Yucaipa girl died from an asthma attack at school, her family wants to prevent that from happening to another family.
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
Missing at-risk woman last seen at Sharp Memorial Hospital
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.
Mom concerned after daughter specifically named in Carlton Oaks school threat
A chilling phone call from a Santee mom this week, learning from the school principal, her daughter had been specifically named in a possible school shooting threat.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana ranked the 3rd worst U.S. city for sleep
Santa Ana has been revealed as the 3rd worst city for good quality sleep in the country, according to a new report by Decluttr has taken a deep dive into the current state of sleep technology to understand the benefits and drawbacks and identify the best and worst places to sleep in the U.S.
KTLA.com
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story
For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
Hundreds walk to end gun violence in National City
A walk in National City was organized by families of young gun violence victims. Madison Weil reports.
Report: Accused Colorado Springs shooter is grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, former Santee Mayor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CBS 8 San Diego learned that the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of opening fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured, is the grandson of outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel. Authorities were called...
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
Fundraising drive raises over $11K for two single mothers whose cars were towed by San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — A few days ago, two single mothers, Lisa and June, and their children, 10-year-old Ayo and 12-year-old Mason were forced to sleep outside in the cold at Mariner's Point Park after their cars, which they used for temporary shelter, were towed due to expired tags. Now,...
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
Is it time? | How early is too early for Christmas lights, trees, decorations
SAN DIEGO — According to tradition, Christmas trees and decorations should go up on the first day of Advent, the fourth Sunday before Christmas. This year that date falls on Sunday, November 27, but more and more people in San Diego County are putting their Christmas decorations up earlier.
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of recruits that remain in critical condition. One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and […]
California Highway Patrol's annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive begins Monday
Troopers will collect unwrapped toys at designated dropbox locations around San Diego County. The drive runs until Dec. 13.
Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
