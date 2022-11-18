ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rauw Alejandro Brings Out the Jabbawockeez for Otherworldly Latin Grammys Performance

By Tomás Mier
 3 days ago
Rauw Alejandro is bringing Saturno to the Latin Grammys . On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star took the stage to perform a medley of songs from his new album, including “Lejos Del Cielo,” “Mas De Una Vez,” and “Punto 40,” plus his Vice Versa hit “Desesperados.” He dove into complex choreography and welcomed dance group the Jabbawockeez for an outer space-themed performance.

It’s a massive year for Alejandro at the Latin Grammys. He’s nominated eight times, including for “ Te Felicito ” with Shakira in the Record of the Year category, and Song of the Year for “Agua,” his collaboration with Daddy Yankee and Nile Rodgers.

Alejandro is also technically nominated three separate times in the Album of the Year category for his work on Sebastián Yatra’s Dharma , Rosalía’s Motomami , and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti .

His own album Trap Cake Vol. 2 is up for best urban music album and his track with Chencho Corleone, “Desesperados” earned a nod in the Best Reggaetón Performance and Best Urban Song categories.

At last year’s awards show, he won an award in the Best Urban Fusion/Performance category for “ Tattoo ” with Camilo. He last performed at the 2020 Latin Grammys during a tribute for Héctor Lavoe.

During a Rolling Stone cover story interview earlier this year, Rauw Alejandro opened up about his stellar work ethic.

“I think my family, being hard workers . . . it makes me be like them. I just want to be a hard worker all the time,” he said at the time. A moment will come where I’ll be like, ‘I just want to take a year off.’ On Jan. 1, I’ll look at the ceiling and say, ‘What the fuck am I going to do today?’ I have nothing until Dec. 31… One day, one day.”

Alejandro released his newest LP, Saturno , just last week.

