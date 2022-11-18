Interstate Bridge lifts for emergency repair after cable comes loose

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The southbound Interstate Bridge lifted for an emergency repair after a cable came loose on Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT tells KOIN 6 News the cable came down on the pedestrian walkway around 3:30 p.m. Thankfully, no one was hurt — but the walkway is now closed.

The bridge lift, which is necessary to recover the cable, began just before 5:40 p.m. At the time of the lift, the Washington State Department of Transportation said “motorists should expect delays for up to 30 minutes on I-5 southbound” until further notice.

The lift ended just after 6 p.m.

