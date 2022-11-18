Interstate Bridge lifts for emergency repair after cable comes loose
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The southbound Interstate Bridge lifted for an emergency repair after a cable came loose on Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT tells KOIN 6 News the cable came down on the pedestrian walkway around 3:30 p.m. Thankfully, no one was hurt — but the walkway is now closed.‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The bridge lift, which is necessary to recover the cable, began just before 5:40 p.m. At the time of the lift, the Washington State Department of Transportation said “motorists should expect delays for up to 30 minutes on I-5 southbound” until further notice.
The lift ended just after 6 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 2