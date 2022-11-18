Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
counton2.com
Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm …. Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain. Thanksgiving food giveaway feeds families on Johns, …. The 15th annual Feeding of the Multitude event was held at Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
live5news.com
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
counton2.com
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
AMFD: Two vehicle crash impacts traffic on Hwy 41
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews closed a portion of Highway 41 Saturday night following a crash near Joe Rouse Drive. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 41 near Joe Rouse Drive. Law enforcement was on the scene at 7 p.m. Injuries were reported; however, details are […]
counton2.com
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
wbtw.com
Freeze Warning in place for tonight.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For tonight skies will be mostly clear for the area. We will experience the coldest weather we’ve seen in over a month. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s west of I-95, near 30 in Florence, and the lower 30s, but above freezing along the Grand Strand.
WCBD Count on 2
Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Limited details are available.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E at exit 194
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County. A Live 5 News reporter is on the scene of the crash and says the left lane has opened as of 8:42 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
counton2.com
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know!. Tuesday, November 22. Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the...
live5news.com
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
live5news.com
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17 Alternate. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when […]
counton2.com
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
counton2.com
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
counton2.com
NCPD searching for missing endangered man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
abcnews4.com
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
