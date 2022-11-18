MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For tonight skies will be mostly clear for the area. We will experience the coldest weather we’ve seen in over a month. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s west of I-95, near 30 in Florence, and the lower 30s, but above freezing along the Grand Strand.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO