fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown

LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas

The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What's Cool At School? - Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 5am

Some of the best middle school speller in the Clark County School District went head to head at VegasPBS. Video shows teenager escape Nevada home after reported …. The video captures the teenager climbing down from the second-floor window of a North Las Vegas home last week. Three people are accused of locking her in the room for a year with little food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV

You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas Airport

A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/small-plane-helicopter-collided-at-north-las-vegas-airport/. Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas …. A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

