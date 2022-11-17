Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
Media Buying Briefing: Which media will buyers turn to in a soft local market in 2023?
As the entire marketing and media ecosystem braces for a rough 2023 by most definitions, local media — particularly traditional media including broadcast and print — are expected to be hit hard by revenue losses. What will save local from a deeper downward trend next year will be local ad spending on digital, digital out-of-home (OOH) media and connected TV, according to numerous media agency sources as well as Borrell & Associates, a firm that tracks local advertising in the U.S.
Digiday
DTC reproductive brand ups video ad investment to get in front of more eyeballs
Direct-to-consumer reproductive brand Natalist is beefing up its media mix and layering in more video advertising than ever before. The company, founded in 2019, is looking to boost brand awareness, get in front of more customers and scale the business after being acquired by Everly Health last October. Natalist has...
Digiday
Confessions of an ad exec: Most activation in the ecosystem is inefficient and profits from that inefficiency
Nothing is certain except death and taxes — and the annual frustration over how inefficient digital advertising actually is. In this edition of Digiday’s Confessions series, in which we exchange anonymity for candor, it’s the turn of an ad exec who has a more sobering take than usual on the matter: Most activation in the ecosystem is inefficient and profits from that inefficiency, they said.
Digiday
Inside Telemundo’s marketing strategy for the World Cup
The World Cup kicked off in Qatar and major brands have taken advantage of the moment of exposure. Among them is Hispanic television network Telemundo, and its parent company NBCUniversal, which is betting on a marketing strategy that takes advantage of the enormous growth of Hispanic consumers in the U.S.
Digiday
Despite Snapchat’s efforts, creators still don’t see it as a priority
Snapchat has never been a top priority for creators and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. The mobile messaging app doesn’t seem to be doing enough to win them over – even though it arguably needs the increased attention creators attract and the dollars that subsequently follow.
Comments / 0