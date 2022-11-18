Bishop Felipe Estevez recovers from recent surgery

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The former Bishop of St. Augustine, Felipe Estevez, said he is recovering well following surgery.

The following is a message from Estevez, which was released on Thursday, Nov. 17.

“I wanted to let you know that I am doing very well following surgery (Nov. 16) to amputate my right leg below the knee. As many may know, I have lived with diabetes most of my life and recent issues of infection in my foot and therapy toward healing were unsuccessful. While I am experiencing some expected pain and discomfort, I am doing great overall. May the Lord be praised! “Please be assured that I continue to pray for the people of the diocese. I ask for your continued prayers for me as I enter an intense period of recovery and rehabilitation. Your prayers and words of encouragement have given me great strength, and I sincerely thank you for them. “I ask for your understanding that I am unable to respond individually to all the many phone calls, texts and emails that I have received. I look forward to returning to a more active ministry as soon as I am able. “May Our Lady of La Leche continue to watch over and protect us all!” — Bishop Felipe Estevez

In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI named Estevez the 10th bishop of St. Augustine. He was installed June 2, 2011, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jacksonville.