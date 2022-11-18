Read full article on original website
Visalia LBGT+ support group honors Transgender Remembrance Day
A candlelight vigil at the Visalia Wellness Center was held Saturday night to remember 54 lives tragically cut short over the past year.
Hanford Sentinel
The Daughters of American Revolution merge groups
The Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Fresno-Yosemite Chapter, is centered in Fresno and recently has been combined with the Kaweah Chapter from Tulare County, according to a release. The Fresno-Yosemite Chapter has been busy with many patriotic activities throughout the year. "We stay busy daily celebrating the Stars and Stripes...
Hanford Sentinel
Grace Bible Church celebrates 30 years
Grace Bible Church of Hanford is celebrating its 30th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 707 West Fargo Avenue, Hanford. The official opening day of the church was Nov. 15 1992. "The congregation gives thanks to the Lord for His provision for our church family. It’s...
Hanford Winter Wonderland kicks off Saturday
Tickets are selling fast for the Hanford Winter Wonderland. It's nine weeks of holiday fun in the middle of historic downtown!
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
‘IllumiNature’ exhibit showcases Fresno Chaffee Zoo in a new light
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The annual Zoo Lights event at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is now reimagined for the holidays. As the sun goes down, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will glow with hundreds of differently shaped lanterns, offering visitors a chance to see the zoo in a new light with IllumiNature. “We have displays throughout […]
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Winter Wonderland set to open Saturday at noon with ice rink, carnival and more
Hanford City employees, their families and the volunteers who made Winter Wonderland possible got to test out the ice rink Friday evening before its official opening at noon Saturday. This year's rink is 25% larger then last year's, and a carnival, more food options and miniature golf have been added....
thesungazette.com
Amber Davalos sealed the deal as Springville’s postmaster
On Nov. 18, Davalos raised her right hand and took the official oath of office as Springville Post Office’s newest postmaster. She took the oath at the Springville Post Office, under the administration of Post Office Operations Manager Richard Garcia. “I am proud to serve as the Postmaster of...
KMPH.com
Time for swizzles and twizzles as Hanford opens its Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — It's beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season as Hanford unveiled its Winter Wonderland November 19. The Winter Wonderland will be open for the community to enjoy through January 8, 2023. Families, friends, and the community are encouraged to enjoy the sights, sounds,...
Annual Adoption Day held in Fresno for foster kids who found forever homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes. This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families. The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations […]
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack loses home finale 41-14 to Fresno State
"Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. House...
Hanford Sentinel
Valadao, Salas race still close, Hanford Council will look different in coming weeks
With all but a literal handful of votes left to count in Kings County, local races have been decided. However, at least one regional race is still up in the air as votes in other counties are still being counted. Congressman David Valadao (R) holds a lead over challenger Assemblymember...
Visalia, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
thesungazette.com
Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment
TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
KMPH.com
Sub-freezing temperature brings Freeze Warning to the San Joaquin Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Freeze Warning is on the horizon and coming Monday to the San Joaquin Valley. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely to arrive in the early hours. The Freeze Warning is said to begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m.
KMPH.com
Food deals just in time for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News is helping save you some money this holiday season by looking for some special pricing just in time for Thanksgiving. Our friends over at Grocery Outlet will save you $21 off your turkey if you spend at least $50. Walmart has a page...
