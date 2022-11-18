ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

The Daughters of American Revolution merge groups

The Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Fresno-Yosemite Chapter, is centered in Fresno and recently has been combined with the Kaweah Chapter from Tulare County, according to a release. The Fresno-Yosemite Chapter has been busy with many patriotic activities throughout the year. "We stay busy daily celebrating the Stars and Stripes...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Grace Bible Church celebrates 30 years

Grace Bible Church of Hanford is celebrating its 30th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 707 West Fargo Avenue, Hanford. The official opening day of the church was Nov. 15 1992. "The congregation gives thanks to the Lord for His provision for our church family. It’s...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment

November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
MADERA, CA
thesungazette.com

Amber Davalos sealed the deal as Springville’s postmaster

On Nov. 18, Davalos raised her right hand and took the official oath of office as Springville Post Office’s newest postmaster. She took the oath at the Springville Post Office, under the administration of Post Office Operations Manager Richard Garcia. “I am proud to serve as the Postmaster of...
SPRINGVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Adoption Day held in Fresno for foster kids who found forever homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes. This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families. The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack loses home finale 41-14 to Fresno State

"Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. House...
RENO, NV
High School Football PRO

Visalia, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hanford High School football team will have a game with Central Valley Christian School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HANFORD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive

The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment

TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Sub-freezing temperature brings Freeze Warning to the San Joaquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Freeze Warning is on the horizon and coming Monday to the San Joaquin Valley. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely to arrive in the early hours. The Freeze Warning is said to begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Food deals just in time for Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News is helping save you some money this holiday season by looking for some special pricing just in time for Thanksgiving. Our friends over at Grocery Outlet will save you $21 off your turkey if you spend at least $50. Walmart has a page...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy