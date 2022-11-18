Read full article on original website
Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.” Three other members of the sheriff’s academy class remained in critical condition and all others who suffered non-life-threatening injuries have been released, the department said. Seventy-five members of the academy class, which includes sheriff’s and other police agencies’ recruits, were running formation on a street in the suburban Whittier area when an SUV veered into the columns on Nov. 16, injuring 25 of them.
Long Beach man stabbed to death during argument, police say
A 64-year-old man faces a murder charge after he stabbed another man to death during an argument in Long Beach on Saturday, authorities said. Ronald Wandersee is being held in lieu of $2 million bail after admitted to stabbing Michael Marker, 58, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release. The two Long […]
LAPD captain conditionally settles lawsuit over search of his home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit
Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Investigators still looking into details surrounding deputy-involved shooting
While some facts have been confirmed, others remain elusive as investigators continue to search for a connection between a man killed by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Wednesday night and the call they were responding to. Lt. Patricia Thomas, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detective...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of recruits that remain in critical condition. One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and […]
Homeless man arrested for attempted murder
A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
Man shot, jewelry stolen in Westlake robbery
A man was taken to the hospital Friday after he was shot during a robbery in which two men stole his Rolex watch and three gold chains. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a luxury apartment building on the 2800 block of Sunset Place in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
Beverly Hills police arrest shoplifting suspect who escaped using ‘force’
Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a shoplifting suspect who “used force to escape” after he was confronted by employees at an undetermined business Friday morning. It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers. Lieutenant Orth of the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded for a […]
Police release video of shooting that left 2 brothers dead in West Covina; cousin sought
Police on Friday released new video of a shooting that left two brothers dead earlier this month as the search for the suspect, their cousin, continues. The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of Sentous Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim […]
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
‘Why did you run into the recruits?’ KTLA confronts driver from South Whittier crash
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. […]
Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Commerce
A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Older couple brutally attacked at Elton John concert
Police are investigating after an older couple was brutally attacked while leaving an Elton John concert in Los Angeles Thursday night.
West Covina police seeking suspect who fatally shot two of his cousins
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two of his cousins in West Covina in early November. According to West Covina Police Department, the shooting occurred on November 2 at the Walnut Ridge apartment complex on the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.The victims, brothers Maliki Foust, 22 and Majarion Foust, 19, were sitting inside of a car at the complex's carport when they were approached by their cousin, Michael Mariano Jr., 19.At some point, a shooting occurred, leaving both of the victims dead at the scene. They were both shot multiple times. Surveillance...
Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
