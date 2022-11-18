Wheaton police warn man impersonating officer in phone scam

Police in Wheaton are warning people about a man who's impersonating a police officer to scam them.

Wheaton police say the suspect is using the name of a retired officer. He tells people he has an arrest warrant for them for failing to appear in court as a witness and then demands that money be sent to resolve the issue through Zelle or Venmo to an address in Washington D.C.

There have been multiple reports from residents and businesses who have been targeted by this individual.

If you are contacted by him, call Wheaton police. Police also said you can call them at 630-260-2161 to confirm the legitimacy of any caller claiming to be from the department.