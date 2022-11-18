ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, IL

Wheaton police warn man impersonating officer in phone scam

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwQUt_0jF6hOCP00

Police in Wheaton are warning people about a man who's impersonating a police officer to scam them.

Wheaton police say the suspect is using the name of a retired officer. He tells people he has an arrest warrant for them for failing to appear in court as a witness and then demands that money be sent to resolve the issue through Zelle or Venmo to an address in Washington D.C.

There have been multiple reports from residents and businesses who have been targeted by this individual.

If you are contacted by him, call Wheaton police. Police also said you can call them at 630-260-2161 to confirm the legitimacy of any caller claiming to be from the department.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS

Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
HODGKINS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody

GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
GLENWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies

CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
CHICAGO, IL
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy