Michigan State

World Cup: 6 games even casual American sports fans won't want to miss during the group stage

By Kyle Beery
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cks38_0jF6hCbh00

The World Cup is upon us. While the biggest sporting event on the planet takes the world by storm every four years, this is an odd one, given the winter schedule and controversy surrounding FIFA’s decision to host it in Qatar, squeezed into the middle of the European season.

But the hype is still there, and there are games even casual sports fans will want to catch. While the tournament really heats up in the knockout stages, here are the best group stage games happening over the next couple weeks.

Brazil vs. Serbia
Thursday, Nov. 24 – 2 p.m., Fox

By 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day you’ll be either in a food coma, just trying to pass the time until dinner, or sick of watching the Lions – or some combination of those. Whatever the case, have I got a cure for you.

This matchup is a sneaky contender for best match of the first round of group stage games, pitting Brazil’s world class roster against one of the tournament’s “Cinderella” candidates.

Brazil is known for “Joga Bonito” – the beautiful game – and they’ve got plenty of talented players who like to play with flair. Serbia will certainly be a big underdog in this one, but they’ve got two men in attack more than capable of finding the back of the net – Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (43 goals last season) and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.

My money’s on Brazil in this one, but Seleção did get off to a slow start at the last World Cup with a draw in the opening game, so you never know.

USA vs. England
Friday, Nov. 25 – 2 p.m., Fox

This is the big one. The game all USMNT fans have been waiting for since being drawn into the same group as England way back in April.

Other than a handful of so-so college football and basketball games, the American sports calendar is pretty much wide-open, meaning all eyes will be on this game. Even non-soccer fans will be swept up in the hype. So you have no reason not to watch.

Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Brendan Aaronson and other Premier-League Americans will see a lot of familiar faces on the pitch as they take on England – the Group B favorites and possible title contenders.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden are a formidable attacking front for the English, and they’ve got a sour taste in their mouths after reaching the 2018 World Cup semifinals and agonizingly losing on penalties at the Euros last summer. The USA will be considered underdogs, but have the players to make a game out of this one. Just gotta believe.

France vs. Denmark
Saturday, Nov. 26 – 11 a.m., FS1

Talent, storylines and a “curse.” What more could you ask for in a marquee group stage matchup?

France, the reigning World Cup champions, have arguably the best roster in the tournament that boasts the reigning Ballon d’or Award winner (world’s best player) in Karim Benzema, and Kyllian Mbappe, who’s even better than when he took the world by storm at Russia 2018.

They’ll take on a Denmark squad that could be “this year’s Croatia” – capable of making a surprise run all the way to the final. The Danish reached the semis in Euro 2020 – even after losing star Christian Eriksen after he suffered cardiac arrest – but fell to England in extra time in London. Eriksen is back, alongside a strong midfield and one of the world’s best keepers.

France will be up against not only the Danes, but the so-called “champions curse” as well. Even with all their talent, the French could easily go crashing out of the tournament early, according to history, at least. No team has won back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and ‘62. The reigning champs have been eliminated in the group stage each of the last three tournaments and four out of the last five, including France in 2002. Will the trend continue? This game could go a long way in deciding that.

Mexico vs. Argentina
Saturday, Nov. 26– 2 p.m., FS1

We get it. This Saturday will be the climax of the college football season. Michigan and Ohio State will duke it out with Big Ten title and CFP implications on the line.

But if that goes south for your team, there’s a hell of a soccer game going on. Mexico, looking to reach the knockout stage for an eighth straight tournament (though they haven’t advanced past the Round of 16 during that span) taking on Argentina, one of the strongest favorites in the field.

If the high stakes aren’t enough for you, surely one man will be – Lionel Messi. Even non-soccer fans know the name. And it’s do-or-die for arguably the greatest player of all time. This is almost certainly his last chance to win a World Cup, something Argentina hasn’t done since 1986.

Spain vs. Germany
Sunday, Nov. 27 – 2 p.m., FS1

Talk about a marquee matchup. A battle of the blue bloods. This would be like Duke-Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.

This one is the only group stage game between two true title favorites. Germany crashed out of the 2018 tournament in the group stage, then floundered for a few years. But now this loaded team has found its stride under manager Hansi Flick. The Germans scored 36 goals in 10 World Cup Qualifying goals and allowed just four, albeit in one of the weaker groups.

Spain is equally capable of finding the back of the net, and if they can recapture their “tiki-taka” passing magic that carried them to the 2010 title, they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Portugal vs. Uruguay
Monday, Nov. 28 - 2 p.m., Fox

Much like the Argentina-Mexico match, one man is reason enough to keep an eye on this one. Cristiano Ronaldo, also searching for that elusive World Cup title in his final trip, may be in the twilight of his career, but this will still be appointment television.

But Portugal’s talent goes far beyond CR7, with plenty of attacking fire power in Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and others.

Uruguay presents a massive roadblock for the Portuguese, though, as co-favorites to advance out of Group H. Uruguay reached the semis in 2010, and with experienced guys like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani still in the mix, as well as some young talent, they’re a force to be reckoned with.

