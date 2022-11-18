Read full article on original website
Related
Great Muta Victorious In Final NJPW Bout At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
Great Muta walks away a winner. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Great Muta picked up a victory in his final NJPW match ever. Muta teamed with Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano to defeat The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, & Jeff Cobb. During the bout, Muta was able to avoid the...
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
IMPACT Over Drive Ongoing Results (11/18): Josh Alexander Defends World Title, Tables Match, More
IMPACT Wrestling held its IMPACT Over Drive event on November 18 from Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Lousville, KY. The event aired on IMPACT+. Ongoing results are below. IMPACT Over Drive Ongoing Results (11/18) - Rich Swann def. Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar, and Jason Hotch. -...
Ricochet Vows To Slay A Monster, Ethan Page, Danhausen Hang Out With Kevin Smith, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 20, 2022. - On the latest, SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet sends a message his SmackDown World Cup semifinal opponent Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler respond to Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Legado del Fantasma aren’t afraid of The Viking Raiders.
WWE Main Event Results (11/17): Asuka And Cedric Alexander In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 17. Matches were taped on November 14 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show aired on Hulu Plus. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (11/17) - Asuka def. Kiana James. - JD...
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will
Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Jason David Frank Passes Away At Age 49, Wrestling World Reacts
The wrestling world comes together to mourn the loss of Power Rangers star, Jason David Frank. Jason David Frank, best known for playing the Green Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series has passed away at age 49. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during...
The Acclaimed SHOOT HARD, AEW Full Gear, WarGames | Grapsody 11/19/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for November 19!
Watch: AEW Full Gear Post Event Media Scrum | 11/19/22
Watch the AEW Full Gear media scrum. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19): NXT Tag Title Bout Headlines
NXT held a live event on November 19 from the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19) - Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) def. Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey. - Kiana...
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title
For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The show featured Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI battling in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion as two-thirds of STARDOM's legendary Threedom group faced each other for the first time since 2017. On the NJPW side, Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino and The Great Muta had his final match in a New Japan ring as he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants YouTuber Jujimufu In IMPACT Wrestling
Mike Bailey wants IMPACT Wrestling to dive into the world of social media crossovers. When the massive YouTuber known as Logan Paul started to appear on WWE programming, plenty of fans around the world of wrestling were skeptical about how the social media star would fit into the pro wrestling landscape. Since then, Paul has shut down the majority of his doubters after having plenty of good in-ring performances.
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11
- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
CM Punk Jokes 'I'm Bad News, You Don't Want Me In The Locker Room' During CFFC Event
CM Punk is making light of the situation. While doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships on November 18, it was joked that Cage Fury would do "Fury Pro Wrestling" next year and that they were looking for a big signing in reference to CM Punk, who was on commentary.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 9 Results (11/12): Princess Aussie Faces Tormenta
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode nine of its show on November 12. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 9 Results (11/12) - Americana def. The Disciplinarian...
Sean Ross Sapp's AEW Full Gear 2022 Review & Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Julie Cutler (@TheJulesCutler on IG) review AEW Full Gear 2022, and give you LIVE notes from the scrum. - Saraya's in ring return against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. - Will it be Jamie Hayter's night?. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: My Goal Is To Win Every Title In AEW, The TNT Title Would Be Cool To Win
Jack Perry is focused on singles gold now. Jack Perry, since arriving in AEW has been focused on his tag team with Luchasaurus. However, that tag team came to a crashing halt at AEW All Out when Luchasaurus betrayed "Jungle Boy" Jack in order to align himself with Christian, taking his place as Christian's "Right Hand of Destruction"
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series
On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support
Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
Tomohiro Ishii To Challenge For ROH World Title On 11/23 AEW Dynamite, More Matches Announced
Chris Jericho will have a quick turnaround. Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against Tomohiro Ishii on the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho successfully retained his ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear, defeating Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way bout. In a backstage segment, Orange Cassidy confronted Jericho and said that his friend, Tomohiro Ishii wanted a crack at the title.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0