Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will

Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Jason David Frank Passes Away At Age 49, Wrestling World Reacts

The wrestling world comes together to mourn the loss of Power Rangers star, Jason David Frank. Jason David Frank, best known for playing the Green Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series has passed away at age 49. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during...
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title

For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The show featured Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI battling in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion as two-thirds of STARDOM's legendary Threedom group faced each other for the first time since 2017. On the NJPW side, Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino and The Great Muta had his final match in a New Japan ring as he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants YouTuber Jujimufu In IMPACT Wrestling

Mike Bailey wants IMPACT Wrestling to dive into the world of social media crossovers. When the massive YouTuber known as Logan Paul started to appear on WWE programming, plenty of fans around the world of wrestling were skeptical about how the social media star would fit into the pro wrestling landscape. Since then, Paul has shut down the majority of his doubters after having plenty of good in-ring performances.
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11

- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
Sean Ross Sapp's AEW Full Gear 2022 Review & Full Show Results

Sean Ross Sapp and Julie Cutler (@TheJulesCutler on IG) review AEW Full Gear 2022, and give you LIVE notes from the scrum. - Saraya's in ring return against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. - Will it be Jamie Hayter's night?. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series

On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support

Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
Tomohiro Ishii To Challenge For ROH World Title On 11/23 AEW Dynamite, More Matches Announced

Chris Jericho will have a quick turnaround. Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against Tomohiro Ishii on the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho successfully retained his ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear, defeating Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way bout. In a backstage segment, Orange Cassidy confronted Jericho and said that his friend, Tomohiro Ishii wanted a crack at the title.
