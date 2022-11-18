UAH basketball teams set to host Auburn Montgomery in GSC opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH basketball teams are both opening conference play with a mid-November matchup against the Auburn University at Montgomery Warhawks.

The men’s team enters the GSC showdown on a three-game winning streak and sits at 3-1 overall; the women are still searching for their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign.

The women’s game tips off at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the men’s matchup following at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at Spragins Hall.

