Tennessee Valley student-athletes continue to sign letters of intent
Tennessee Valley athletes have continued to sign their National Letters of Intent to compete at the collegiate level.
Hartselle
- Jack Smith – University of Arkansas baseball
Huntsville
- Ava McIntosh – Auburn University cross country/track and field
- Grayson Hall – University of North Alabama cross country/track and field
- Connor Capolupo – University of West Georgia cross country/track and field
- Jackson Harris – University of Alabama cross country/track and field
- Luke Kennedy – Wallace State cross country/track and field
- Natalie Chapuran – University of South Alabama women’s soccer
West Limestone
- Colin Patterson – UAB baseball
If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.
