McKewon: Same ‘ol shoddy offense from a Fred Hoiberg team in loss to St. John’s

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Husker guard Dawson looks to use father's message and lead the way
Denim Dawson prides himself on defense and leadership — two traits that carry meaning well beyond the basketball court in his family. Dawson’s father, Alvoid Hamilton, spent 21 years in the Marine Corps — a much different landscape than the hardwood. At the same time, Dawson has used his dad's lessons to become both the player and person he is today.
Nebraska pulls away in second half to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its third win of the season Sunday afternoon in an 82-58 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With the win, Nebraska is off to a 3-0 start at home for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Huskers jumped out an early 11-3 lead...
Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
Time of possession woes coincide with Nebraska’s five-game losing streak
It’s one of the simplest strategies in football — the longer you hold the ball, the less time your opponent has to score. Yet, Nebraska has still found itself on the losing end of the time of possession battle in every week of its five-game losing streak. Nebraska...
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
8 things we learned from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin
Another season, another loss in the Freedom Trophy series. Quarterback Casey Thompson returned to the lineup but Nebraska blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead to fall 15-14 to visiting Wisconsin. This is the ninth straight loss for the Huskers against the Badgers. The last time Nebraska defeated Wisconsin dates back...
Nebraska looks to bounce back from Creighton loss as Huskers prepare for Drake
LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams had a two-word phrase to explain the caliber of opponent her team faced at Creighton vs. two opening-week buy games. “Quite different,” Williams said after her No. 22 Huskers lost 77-51 to No. 20 CU. The Bluejays had experience...
The World-Herald's Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Wisconsin
Tom's Takes: Have we seen the final Casey Thompson game at Memorial Stadium?. Have we seen the last of Casey Thompson at Memorial Stadium? The 24-year-old went through Senior Day festivities, but a lot to be determined in the offseason could change his mind, writes Tom Shatel.
Amie Just: This single-digit loss for Huskers is as painful as the other 13
Garrett Nelson took two long, deep breaths. The Huskers were minutes removed from yet another soul-crushing, frustrating, single-digit loss, and Nelson’s mind began to ponder the existential. “Sometimes in life, you don’t get the things you think you deserve or earn,” Nelson said. “You don’t always get your way...
Casey Thompson warms up ahead of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
LINCOLN — About two hours before Saturday’s kickoff between Nebraska and Wisconsin, a single firework exploded from the North Stadium scoreboard. The speed with which the smoke moved afterward indicated one of the big factors for NU’s final home game. Wind. It’ll blow hard from the north...
After strong three quarters, Nebraska's defense cracks under Wisconsin run
LINCOLN — Braelon Allen took the football and waited for traffic to clear. Running lanes — at least ones leading to chunk gains — had been rare Saturday for 1,000-yard Wisconsin running back as the fourth quarter began to melt away. The teenager who torched Nebraska a year ago for 228 yards and three touchdowns hadn’t found his home-run stride, instead settling for a series of short-to-medium gains while favoring an injured shoulder.
Win vs. Nebraska has Wisconsin players calling for Leonard in permanent role
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz loved offensive coordinator Bobby Engram’s call as the Badgers, trailing 14-9, faced second-and-7 on Nebraska’s 34-yard line with about a minute left in Saturday's game. “A couple of teams ran that exact play against them,” Mertz said. “Illinois, they ran it four times. Three...
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz scored his 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left in the game. While difficult against the Badgers' talented offensive line, Nebraska's chances of winning depended upon a goal-line stop. The chances of driving 60-70 yards into the wind in 30-plus seconds for a game-winning field goal are minuscule, so that was the moment to look back on.
Nebraska falls to Wisconsin for Huskers' ninth straight loss to Badgers
LINCOLN — The losing streak continues. After trailing for most of the game, a touchdown by Wisconsin in the final minute gave the Badgers their ninth straight victory over Nebraska. The final score of Saturday's game was 15-14. The Huskers' losing streak goes back to the 2012 Big Ten...
Live updates: Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in battle of interim coaches
Good morning from Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten West matchup that has been historically one-sided in favor of the Badgers. But this one feels different — an underachieving Wisconsin team limps in coming off a loss to Iowa, and Nebraska is expected to have starting quarterback Casey Thompson in the mix after he missed the previous two games due to injury.
Nebraska run game goes missing once again in loss to Wisconsin
Several aspects of the Nebraska football team have improved over the course of the season. The Huskers’ rushing attack isn’t one of them. For the fourth time in its last seven games, Nebraska finished with under 100 rushing yards during a 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. The...
Nebraska stunned by late TD as Wisconsin steals 15-14 win
For all of the ups and downs that Nebraska’s 2022 season has provided, winning on Senior Day still would have offered a cathartic moment in a season that has had few of those. For all but one minute of Saturday’s contest against Wisconsin, Nebraska was in the driver’s seat...
Podcast: Casey Thompson set to return against Wisconsin
Luke Mullin and Amie Just recap Nebraska’s loss to Michigan and discuss the Huskers’ chances against Wisconsin amid news of Casey Thompson’s return in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
The grades: Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14
RUN GAME (C-) Wisconsin’s run defense is one of the best in the country — No. 16, allowing just 107.6 yards rushing per game — and the Badgers lived up to that Saturday. Nebraska finished the game with just 65 yards rushing, and quarterback Casey Thompson led the charge there with 33 yards on 11 carries. Anthony Grant had 29 yards to lead the running backs, but only having done so on 16 carries to average 1.8 yards per touch.
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s defense has a weakness — it gives up too many deep passes. Thirty-two times this season, opponents have completed a pass of 20 yards or longer against the Badgers — 12 of them have been for 30-or-more yards. If quarterback Casey Thompson is good to go, he can fire to Trey Palmer and Marcus Washington.
