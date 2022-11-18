Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Launch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today introduced Dynamic Interaction™, a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI that raises the bar for human-computer interaction by not only recognizing and understanding speech, but also responding and acting in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005459/en/ Dynamic Interaction is a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI (Photo: Business Wire)
Stanford Daily
Humans as the keystone: An emerging approach to artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence researchers and industry leaders explored what it means to center individuals, communities and society in areas like healthcare and hospitality during a Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) conference on Tuesday. The human-in-the-loop model, unlike autonomous or semi-autonomous AI, is an AI approach that involves human feedback...
Read the pitch decks that helped 17 creator economy startups raise millions of dollars
Despite the economic downturn, venture capitalists are still funding creator economy startups and ones that work with influencers.
nddist.com
Three Principles for Success in Deploying AI
There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) provides a significant competitive advantage to businesses. Just look at Amazon – the company’s AI-powered recommendation system generates tens of billions of dollars in yearly sales, accounting for 35% of the company’s revenue. When studying the impact of AI...
DoorDash Looks to Office Events to Deliver Growth to its B2B Unit
As food delivery aggregators look to drive spending with consumers and businesses alike, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, is setting its sights on workplaces’ corporate event spending. The company announced Thursday (Nov. 17) a partnership with coworking space provider WeWork to be the exclusive delivery provider for...
hstoday.us
DHS OSDBU and SBIR to Host First SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization in collaboration with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program to host the first SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is one of the largest public–private partnerships in the United...
Why It's Important to Stay Updated on Emerging Tech Trends in Business
It's always been the case that businesses need to stay ahead of the competition or fail. And one of the best ways to stay ahead is to keep abreast of emerging technology trends.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation
Imagine you have two pictures of the same scene taken from different angles. Most of the objects in both pictures are the same, just you look at them from different angles. In computer vision, objects are assumed to have certain features like edges, corners, etc. Matching these features is critical for some applications. But what would it take to match features between two pictures?
Comments / 0