Lincoln, NE

'We're still right there': NU remains in mix for Big Ten title despite key loss

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Related
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge, Purdue Comes to Town

#6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) vs #19 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) When: Sunday, November 20 2022, Noon. #6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) #12 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) Just like an onion, this match, and the two after it against Wisconsin and Minnesota, has layers. The match itself is a thick layer that requires attention and has significant value. Winning this match is beating a quality team as well as representing growth and execution as a team and progress toward end of season goals.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik

Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

8 things we learned from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin

Another season, another loss in the Freedom Trophy series. Quarterback Casey Thompson returned to the lineup but Nebraska blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead to fall 15-14 to visiting Wisconsin. This is the ninth straight loss for the Huskers against the Badgers. The last time Nebraska defeated Wisconsin dates back...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker guard Dawson looks to use father's message and lead the way

Denim Dawson prides himself on defense and leadership — two traits that carry meaning well beyond the basketball court in his family. Dawson’s father, Alvoid Hamilton, spent 21 years in the Marine Corps — a much different landscape than the hardwood. At the same time, Dawson has used his dad's lessons to become both the player and person he is today.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska QB Thompson shows toughness, brings life to Husker offense

Nebraska’s offense entered Saturday’s game mired in a touchdown drought that lasted more than two full games. Midway through the second quarter, NU quarterback Casey Thompson found Trey Palmer just inside the goal line for an 11-yard touchdown pass, finally ending the touchdown drought that spanned 139 minutes, 6 seconds of game time. It covered 24 offensive possessions, dating back to Nebraska’s first drive against Minnesota on Nov. 5.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Live updates: Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in battle of interim coaches

Good morning from Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten West matchup that has been historically one-sided in favor of the Badgers. But this one feels different — an underachieving Wisconsin team limps in coming off a loss to Iowa, and Nebraska is expected to have starting quarterback Casey Thompson in the mix after he missed the previous two games due to injury.
MADISON, WI
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska run game goes missing once again in loss to Wisconsin

Several aspects of the Nebraska football team have improved over the course of the season. The Huskers’ rushing attack isn’t one of them. For the fourth time in its last seven games, Nebraska finished with under 100 rushing yards during a 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Wisconsin

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Sam McKewon is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Wisconsin game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. NU wasn’t going to run it for much against this Wisconsin defensive front, which is...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz scored his 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left in the game. While difficult against the Badgers' talented offensive line, Nebraska's chances of winning depended upon a goal-line stop. The chances of driving 60-70 yards into the wind in 30-plus seconds for a game-winning field goal are minuscule, so that was the moment to look back on.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Stukenholtz: A Love Letter to Husker Fans

To fans and followers of the football team at the University of Nebraska:. You are a resilient, stubborn, downtrodden yet hopeful bunch. You have seen this program win championships, clinically torturing opponents with devastating effect, game-by-game and season-by-season. These days, the torture is reserved for you. Whether it’s from the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: This single-digit loss for Huskers is as painful as the other 13

Garrett Nelson took two long, deep breaths. The Huskers were minutes removed from yet another soul-crushing, frustrating, single-digit loss, and Nelson’s mind began to ponder the existential. “Sometimes in life, you don’t get the things you think you deserve or earn,” Nelson said. “You don’t always get your way...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska falls to Wisconsin for Huskers' ninth straight loss to Badgers

LINCOLN — The losing streak continues. After trailing for most of the game, a touchdown by Wisconsin in the final minute gave the Badgers their ninth straight victory over Nebraska. The final score of Saturday's game was 15-14. The Huskers' losing streak goes back to the 2012 Big Ten...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska stunned by late TD as Wisconsin steals 15-14 win

For all of the ups and downs that Nebraska’s 2022 season has provided, winning on Senior Day still would have offered a cathartic moment in a season that has had few of those. For all but one minute of Saturday’s contest against Wisconsin, Nebraska was in the driver’s seat...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI

