'We're still right there': NU remains in mix for Big Ten title despite key loss

Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge, Purdue Comes to Town
#6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) vs #19 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) When: Sunday, November 20 2022, Noon. #6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) #12 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) Just like an onion, this match, and the two after it against Wisconsin and Minnesota, has layers. The match itself is a thick layer that requires attention and has significant value. Winning this match is beating a quality team as well as representing growth and execution as a team and progress toward end of season goals.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
North Platte Telegraph
8 things we learned from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin
Another season, another loss in the Freedom Trophy series. Quarterback Casey Thompson returned to the lineup but Nebraska blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead to fall 15-14 to visiting Wisconsin. This is the ninth straight loss for the Huskers against the Badgers. The last time Nebraska defeated Wisconsin dates back...
North Platte Telegraph
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker guard Dawson looks to use father's message and lead the way
Denim Dawson prides himself on defense and leadership — two traits that carry meaning well beyond the basketball court in his family. Dawson’s father, Alvoid Hamilton, spent 21 years in the Marine Corps — a much different landscape than the hardwood. At the same time, Dawson has used his dad's lessons to become both the player and person he is today.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska QB Thompson shows toughness, brings life to Husker offense
Nebraska’s offense entered Saturday’s game mired in a touchdown drought that lasted more than two full games. Midway through the second quarter, NU quarterback Casey Thompson found Trey Palmer just inside the goal line for an 11-yard touchdown pass, finally ending the touchdown drought that spanned 139 minutes, 6 seconds of game time. It covered 24 offensive possessions, dating back to Nebraska’s first drive against Minnesota on Nov. 5.
North Platte Telegraph
Live updates: Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in battle of interim coaches
Good morning from Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten West matchup that has been historically one-sided in favor of the Badgers. But this one feels different — an underachieving Wisconsin team limps in coming off a loss to Iowa, and Nebraska is expected to have starting quarterback Casey Thompson in the mix after he missed the previous two games due to injury.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska run game goes missing once again in loss to Wisconsin
Several aspects of the Nebraska football team have improved over the course of the season. The Huskers’ rushing attack isn’t one of them. For the fourth time in its last seven games, Nebraska finished with under 100 rushing yards during a 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. The...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Wisconsin
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Sam McKewon is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Wisconsin game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. NU wasn’t going to run it for much against this Wisconsin defensive front, which is...
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s trench woes led to history repeating itself – with more pain
LINCOLN — They knelt together, two men exhausted, their arms leaning on a weight machine painted red. Just feet away from the media podium, Nebraska’s Garrett Nelson and Travis Vokolek talked quietly, shook heads and compared notes on a game, a season and an era where success has remained stubbornly beyond their reach.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Nebraska's invented many ways to lose games. They found another against Wisconsin
LINCOLN — What's left to say that hasn’t already been said?. How does a team that had its coach fired and had already been eliminated from a bowl game find room for more pain?. When does this mindless slog through the Big Ten come to an end?. Help...
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz scored his 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left in the game. While difficult against the Badgers' talented offensive line, Nebraska's chances of winning depended upon a goal-line stop. The chances of driving 60-70 yards into the wind in 30-plus seconds for a game-winning field goal are minuscule, so that was the moment to look back on.
Stukenholtz: A Love Letter to Husker Fans
To fans and followers of the football team at the University of Nebraska:. You are a resilient, stubborn, downtrodden yet hopeful bunch. You have seen this program win championships, clinically torturing opponents with devastating effect, game-by-game and season-by-season. These days, the torture is reserved for you. Whether it’s from the...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: This single-digit loss for Huskers is as painful as the other 13
Garrett Nelson took two long, deep breaths. The Huskers were minutes removed from yet another soul-crushing, frustrating, single-digit loss, and Nelson’s mind began to ponder the existential. “Sometimes in life, you don’t get the things you think you deserve or earn,” Nelson said. “You don’t always get your way...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Wisconsin: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin. A run defense can only hold on for so long before it relents in the cold. Nebraska’s defense absorbed body blow after body blow from...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska falls to Wisconsin for Huskers' ninth straight loss to Badgers
LINCOLN — The losing streak continues. After trailing for most of the game, a touchdown by Wisconsin in the final minute gave the Badgers their ninth straight victory over Nebraska. The final score of Saturday's game was 15-14. The Huskers' losing streak goes back to the 2012 Big Ten...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska stunned by late TD as Wisconsin steals 15-14 win
For all of the ups and downs that Nebraska’s 2022 season has provided, winning on Senior Day still would have offered a cathartic moment in a season that has had few of those. For all but one minute of Saturday’s contest against Wisconsin, Nebraska was in the driver’s seat...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
