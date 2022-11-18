Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
Landmarks in The Land: Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio — On South Main Street in Akron, a marquee and sign reading “Civic” tip off visitors to the Akron Civic Theatre, a performance space that first opened doors in downtown Akron in April of 1929. But what the sign doesn’t necessarily give away is the grandeur inside, where three performance spaces and a grand lobby tell stories of decades past.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Cleveland State University changing name of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, named for former chief justice who owned slaves
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University has announced that it has removed the name Cleveland-Marshall from its College of Law. Going forward, the college will be known as the CSU College of Law. The decision came after a vote of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees on Thursday. The...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
CSU’s misguided decision to change law school name over stakeholder opposition
I am responding to the actions of the Cleveland State University trustees removing the John Marshall name from the law school (”Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18). I agree with Paul F. Petrick’s Nov. 16 guest column lamenting the change (”We were Marshall”).
Baldwin Wallace announces scholarship program aimed at aiding teacher shortage
BEREA, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. With the COVID-19 pandemic having played a large part in what has become a nationwide teacher shortage, one Northeast Ohio institution is doing its part to help. On Thursday, Baldwin Wallace University announced...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional finals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional finals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
rejournals.com
Faber-Castell USA chooses Ohio city for its 143,000-square-foot office, distribution center
Writing and drawing supply company Faber-Castell USA Inc, has selected its new headquarters, a 143,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Independence, Ohio. Since 1999, Faber-Castell USA has been headquartered in Cleveland, as a result of the purchase of Cleveland-based company Creativity for Kids. Faber-Castell has 85 employees that will be joining them in their new facility, with plans to add an additional 15 new jobs with the move.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
Here are the resources available for families living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As part of our salute to Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, 3News has been bringing you stories of the fight against the dreaded disease. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
NASA's Artemis rocket takes off: A look at the role Northeast Ohio played in the event
CLEVELAND — Early in the morning on Wednesday, Artemis 1 launched from Florida, sailing high into the sky as it began its mission towards the moon and back. For 25 days, 11 hours, and 36 minutes, the rocket will travel into space, orbiting the moon before splashing back down off the coast of San Diego on December 11, according to information from NASA.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Watch how Glenville came back to win its first regional football championship since 2013
TIFFIN, Ohio — Glenville dug itself out of a nine-point deficit Saturday night in the snow and ice against Van Wert at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium and won its first regional football championship since 2013. See the Tarblooders’ 42-33 win in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 final and...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0