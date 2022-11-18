ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
WKYC

Landmarks in The Land: Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — On South Main Street in Akron, a marquee and sign reading “Civic” tip off visitors to the Akron Civic Theatre, a performance space that first opened doors in downtown Akron in April of 1929. But what the sign doesn’t necessarily give away is the grandeur inside, where three performance spaces and a grand lobby tell stories of decades past.
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
WKYC

Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
rejournals.com

Faber-Castell USA chooses Ohio city for its 143,000-square-foot office, distribution center

Writing and drawing supply company Faber-Castell USA Inc, has selected its new headquarters, a 143,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Independence, Ohio. Since 1999, Faber-Castell USA has been headquartered in Cleveland, as a result of the purchase of Cleveland-based company Creativity for Kids. Faber-Castell has 85 employees that will be joining them in their new facility, with plans to add an additional 15 new jobs with the move.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
