Myersville, MD

Electric vehicle charging stations unveiled at Myersville park and ride

By Ryan Marshall
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Drivers of electric vehicles who live in or travel through the Myersville area have more opportunities to charge their vehicles, after the activation of three charging stations at a local commuter parking lot.

Three charging stations were activated Nov. 11 at the Myersville park and ride lot on Ventrie Court, near the interchange for Interstate 70, as part of a partnership between the Maryland Public Service Commission and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

