Electric vehicle charging stations unveiled at Myersville park and ride
Drivers of electric vehicles who live in or travel through the Myersville area have more opportunities to charge their vehicles, after the activation of three charging stations at a local commuter parking lot.
Three charging stations were activated Nov. 11 at the Myersville park and ride lot on Ventrie Court, near the interchange for Interstate 70, as part of a partnership between the Maryland Public Service Commission and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
