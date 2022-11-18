ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millard County, UT

midutahradio.com

Speed Limit Change in Richfield

A speed limit increase is coming to a popular road in Richfield soon. The speed limit on Technology drive, from 530 South to 1300 South will be increasing from 25 to 30 mph. The change has already been approved and will take place as soon as new speed limit signs arrive.
RICHFIELD, UT

