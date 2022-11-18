ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Homeless man in critical condition after assault in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 50 year-old homeless man was beaten and then left on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale Motel with life threating injuries according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. The incident happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street...
EL PASO, TX
Body found along border wall in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Facebook post by the Sunland Park Fire Department a person was found unconscious at 1000 McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico by Border Patrol. BP agents began CPR and called for Sunland Park Fire for assistance and were unsuccessful at...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
El Paso police officer assaulted at Cincinnati Entertainment District

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating an assault on a police officer that happened Friday morning. The call came in around 2 a.m about a fight involving weapons at a bar known as College Dropout at 207 Cincinnati Avenue. During the investigation into the...
EL PASO, TX
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
EL PASO, TX
Man allegedly broke into Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a burglary at Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso. The alleged burglary happened at the fast-food restaurant at 5308 Dyer Street on Wednesday. Angel Fernando Zarate, of Ciudad Juarez, was charged with two counts...
EL PASO, TX
WinterFest is back at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — WinterFest has returned to downtown El Paso and organizers say it will be "bigger, brighter, and better" than ever. The celebration is being held at San Jacinto Plaza starting Saturday and will last for six-weeks ending on January 1st of 2023. The lighting of...
EL PASO, TX
UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NMSU chancellor issues statement on shooting at UNM campus

LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu issued a statement on a shooting that happened Saturday morning at the University of New Mexico campus. The statement confirms that a current NMSU student-athlete remains hospitalized. The statement reads:. To our NMSU students, their parents, our...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso man indicted for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grand jury in The United States District Court for the District of Columbia indicted an El Paso man for his reported role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. David Arredondo, 47, faces seven counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count 2: Assaulting, resisting,...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso DA requests hearing to discuss violation of gag order be dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filed an emergency motion to the Court of Appeals 8th District of Texas on Friday. In Rosales' motion, filed with the help of Attorney Araceli Solis, Rosales requested the court step in and stop the November 30 status hearing in the case of the State of Texas v. Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter.
EL PASO, TX

