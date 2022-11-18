Read full article on original website
42 year-old male killed in hit-and-run on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 42 year-old male was hit by a vehicle on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso overnight according to statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Police say the vehicle fled the scene, but driver, a 23 year-old male, returned to the...
Homeless man in critical condition after assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 50 year-old homeless man was beaten and then left on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale Motel with life threating injuries according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. The incident happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street...
Guatemalan man dies after hit-and-run on Loop 375; Juarez driver arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Guatemalan man died after getting hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Loop 375 at Fonseca on Thursday night and the driver turned himself in hours later. Officials said the man who died was a 52-year-old man from Guatemala. Officials said the...
Body found along border wall in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Facebook post by the Sunland Park Fire Department a person was found unconscious at 1000 McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico by Border Patrol. BP agents began CPR and called for Sunland Park Fire for assistance and were unsuccessful at...
El Paso police officer assaulted at Cincinnati Entertainment District
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating an assault on a police officer that happened Friday morning. The call came in around 2 a.m about a fight involving weapons at a bar known as College Dropout at 207 Cincinnati Avenue. During the investigation into the...
2 police officers assaulted, 1 suffers broken nose at bar in Cincinnati; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was arrested and accused of assaulting two police officers at a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District early Friday morning. Officers arrested 24-year-old Kyle Demetrius Ellison. The incident happened at the College Dropout bar located at 207 Cincinnati around 2 a.m. Officials...
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
Man allegedly broke into Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a burglary at Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso. The alleged burglary happened at the fast-food restaurant at 5308 Dyer Street on Wednesday. Angel Fernando Zarate, of Ciudad Juarez, was charged with two counts...
Young girls allegedly victimized by spouse of El Paso home daycare employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two girls under the age of 10 told El Paso police detectives a man at a home daycare they were enrolled at inappropriately touched them. Officers arrested and charged 66-year-old Mark Rotz, of east El Paso, with two counts of indecency with a child.
El Paso Salvation Army looking to hire bell ringers for Christmas Red Kettle Campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers for its annual Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. The organization is looking to hire and recruit volunteers to ring bells and collect monetary donations outside stores across El Paso. "We are happy to hire...
Cold weather doesn't stop El Pasoans from enjoying outdoor activities with family
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — The Borderland has seen it's fair share of cold days and nights as of late. While El Paso is known as the Sun City, El Pasoans have embraced the cold. Several El Pasoans were out at the park, tailgating at the University of Texas...
WinterFest is back at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — WinterFest has returned to downtown El Paso and organizers say it will be "bigger, brighter, and better" than ever. The celebration is being held at San Jacinto Plaza starting Saturday and will last for six-weeks ending on January 1st of 2023. The lighting of...
UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
NMSU chancellor issues statement on shooting at UNM campus
LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu issued a statement on a shooting that happened Saturday morning at the University of New Mexico campus. The statement confirms that a current NMSU student-athlete remains hospitalized. The statement reads:. To our NMSU students, their parents, our...
Bazaar Model Management Launches 11th Annual Texas International Fashion
El Paso, Texas — In honor of El Paso Fashion Week some of the hottest fashion trends were on full display. The latest collections for men, women, and children were shown off by trending runway models based here in the sun city, New Mexico, and Mexico. Some designers featured...
Inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner, El Pasoans are left finding alternatives
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. A Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 his up 20% costing $64.05 compared to $53.31 last year, according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. This Farm Bureau list shows how much...
El Paso man indicted for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grand jury in The United States District Court for the District of Columbia indicted an El Paso man for his reported role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. David Arredondo, 47, faces seven counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count 2: Assaulting, resisting,...
El Paso DA attorneys request to withdraw from her removal from office case citing conflict
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' lawyers filed a motion requesting to withdraw from Rosales' removal from office case. The lawyers Patrick Wilson, David Chavez and Luis Yanez asked the court to enter an order permitting them to withdraw from Rosales' case. According to...
El Paso DA requests hearing to discuss violation of gag order be dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filed an emergency motion to the Court of Appeals 8th District of Texas on Friday. In Rosales' motion, filed with the help of Attorney Araceli Solis, Rosales requested the court step in and stop the November 30 status hearing in the case of the State of Texas v. Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter.
