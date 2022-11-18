WWLP 22News Television Station of the Year
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) WWLP 22News is proud to be the Television Station of the Year after receiving the award at the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Association 2022 Sound Bites Awards.
In 2023, it will be 70 years since 22News started informing and working for the people of western Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association recognized those efforts Thursday with the Television Station of the Year award.
22News also won merit awards in the We are Broadcasters category, Digital Media, and Featured Story. 22News Photojournalist Mike Houle also won the award in the Photojournalist category.
Our commitment to community has never waivered, and we couldn't have done it without our loyal viewers.
