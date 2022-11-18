ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 11

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADRnc_0jF6e1Rg00

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 11 of the Washington Huddle.

This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.

More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Two dead following shootings in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are investigating two shootings Friday night that occurred within a two-mile radius of one another and killed two people. According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of Nickerson Blvd. and Bridgeport Cove Road.
HAMPTON, VA
CNET

Jets Game Today: How to Watch NFL Week 11 vs. the Patriots

The Jets get another crack at the Patriots on Sunday. After losing 22-17 at home a few weeks ago, the Jets head to New England this week for the rematch. A Jets win on Sunday would be the team's first against the Pats since 2015 in this lopsided AFC East rivalry. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fantasypros.com

Last-Minute Fantasy Football Advice for Week 11 (2022)

We’re here for three straight hours leading up to kickoff with live coverage to get you ready for NFL Sunday and help you dominate your fantasy football league. Make sure to check in to our Sunday morning Chats & LiveStreams. 10 AM EST. Tera Roberts gets things kicked off...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings Live on 11/20

On Sunday, November 20 at 4:25 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) will play the Minnesota Vikings (8-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November 20...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WAVY News 10

Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton

Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Juvenile injured, 2 dead following separate shootings …. In an update sent from police Sunday morning, officers received a call during the homicide investigation of a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-investigate-2-separate-shootings-within-2-miles-radius-in-hampton/. Sunday Sitdown:...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 29-year-old man has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after being shot multiple times overnight at an unknown location, Suffolk Police said. The Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service at 6:56 a.m., with the caller advising police that an...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

2 juvenile escapees in Portsmouth safely located

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy