Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 11

The Jets get another crack at the Patriots on Sunday. After losing 22-17 at home a few weeks ago, the Jets head to New England this week for the rematch. A Jets win on Sunday would be the team's first against the Pats since 2015 in this lopsided AFC East rivalry. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO