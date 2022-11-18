ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Globe

Bill Mullen: Building Trades Unions Paving the Way for the Next Generation of NJ’s Construction Industry

As National Apprenticeship Week is upon us on November 14-20, we must celebrate Garden State’s unique position as a leader and longtime union construction industry pioneer. Much of this success is due to the hand-and-glove partnership between the New Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council (NJBCTC) and its allied contractors. These labor-contractor trusts are the foundation where labor and management invest time, money, and ingenuity to create and support world-class apprenticeship training programs with proven track records and a progressive eye toward innovation.
WPG Talk Radio

Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline to File for New ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program, Expands Eligibility to Certain Renters

Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin today announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program and will embark on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign to make sure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
New Jersey 101.5

Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Record streak for New Jersey job growth snapped in October

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy lost jobs in October for the first time in nearly two years, snapping the state’s longest streak of job growth since at least the 1980s. Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday by the state labor department show that private-sector jobs grew for the 30th consecutive month – but that 6,700 increase was eclipsed by a loss of 8,000 public-sector jobs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion

New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
