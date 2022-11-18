Read full article on original website
Tax relief 2022: New Jersey residents can claim check worth up to $1,500 until Jan. 31
Select homeowners and renters in the Garden State have until Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application for payment worth up to $1,500 from the state's ANCHOR program, which is designed to provide property tax relief for residents.
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
New Jersey Globe
Bill Mullen: Building Trades Unions Paving the Way for the Next Generation of NJ’s Construction Industry
As National Apprenticeship Week is upon us on November 14-20, we must celebrate Garden State’s unique position as a leader and longtime union construction industry pioneer. Much of this success is due to the hand-and-glove partnership between the New Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council (NJBCTC) and its allied contractors. These labor-contractor trusts are the foundation where labor and management invest time, money, and ingenuity to create and support world-class apprenticeship training programs with proven track records and a progressive eye toward innovation.
Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline to File for New ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program, Expands Eligibility to Certain Renters
Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin today announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program and will embark on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign to make sure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?
Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
New Jersey ordered to remove cheeky highway safety signs
Federal officials are putting a stop to signs such as "Slow down. This ain't Thunder Road," and "We'll be blunt-- don't drive high" along New Jersey highways.
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
Murphy says N.J. plans to make full pension payment for 3rd year in a row for public workers
Gov. Phil Murphy told a room packed with local officials Thursday that he’s planning for New Jersey to make a full payment to its notoriously underfunded public-worker pension system for the third straight year. “Making our full pension payment and living up to our fiscal responsibilities isn’t just the...
Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay
New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Acting NJ Governor Signs Executive Order Addressing Municipal Run-off Elections
EO 313 addresses run-off elections.Morristown Minute. With Governor Murphy away for the weekend, Acting NJ Governor signs an executive order addressing municipal run-off elections that may take place as a result of the 2022 General Election.
N.J.’s population center still tilts north. This town considers it a badge of honor.
Riddle time: It’s neither North nor South, and it’s certainly not New, but this New Jersey town is home to the “center of population,” as calculated by the U.S. Census. Need more hints?. Appropriately, the New Jersey Turnpike cuts through this town in two spots, along...
Record streak for New Jersey job growth snapped in October
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy lost jobs in October for the first time in nearly two years, snapping the state’s longest streak of job growth since at least the 1980s. Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday by the state labor department show that private-sector jobs grew for the 30th consecutive month – but that 6,700 increase was eclipsed by a loss of 8,000 public-sector jobs.
New Jersey Globe
N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion
New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
Despite holidays, time runs out for NJ food banks now covered by plastic bag ban
TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
Gov. Murphy paid $185K in N.J. property taxes in 2021. Here’s what else we found his in tax returns.
Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, paid about $185,000 in property taxes last year on their mansion on the Navesink River in Middletown, according to the couple’s most recent tax returns. That’s just one of the details that emerged as Murphy, a 65-year-old multimillionaire former...
Almost all gone: A brief history of the Port Authority toll booth
Earlier this month, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the agency would deactivate the last of its toll booths and implement a new state-of-the-art all cashless tolling system at the Lincoln Tunnel. This is set to happen on Sunday, Dec. 11 and once activation of...
