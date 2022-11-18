Read full article on original website
Related
Stars of HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ creating new company, bring 85 new jobs to once-shuttered industrial complex
Two HGTV stars are turning a once-shuttered industrial complex in Mississippi into a revitalized manufacturing operation that will create 85 jobs. Erin and Ben Napier, hosts of HGTV’s hit series Home Town and co-owners of Laurel Mercantile Company, along with partners Mallorie and Jim Rasberry and Emily and Josh Nowell, are locating wood countertop and cutting board manufacturing operations under a new company, Scotsman Manufacturing Company.
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
George County School Board extends superintendent Whitney’s contract
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Members of the George County Board of Education voted to extend superintendent Wade Whitney’s contract during a special-called meeting, Thursday Nov. 17. Before the meeting, board member-elect Matthew Smith, one of two new members that will join three incumbents in January, asked board members to postpone a vote on the […]
WLOX
Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Pascagoula community held a cook-off to support longtime coach Lee Tingle, who is battling a rare neurological brain disease. “Lee’s a lifelong Pascagoula resident,” said Adam Askew, a friend of the Tingle family. “Born and raised here, played baseball here, coached here for more than 20 years. Just a big family name. Done a lot for our kids in this community.”
WLOX
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a Thanksgiving food distribution in Poplarville served food to 300 families, and those who helped with the effort received more than they gave. The preparation before the distribution is like organized chaos. Each box getting everything one would need for a big Thanksgiving feast: fresh...
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
WLOX
Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service
One local designer is making her mark in Ocean Springs. Warming trend this week; rain around Thanksgiving?. We’re starting off Sunday cloudy and chilly! Some cloud cover will gradually clear by the end of Sunday afternoon, but we’ll only warm up into the mid to upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the 60s. We still have a chance for showers by Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Friday, a Thanksgiving food distribution...
Four Mississippi college ‘Citizen Scholars’ honored for dedicating 600 hours of their time to communities
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE) has recognized four recipients of the Citizen Scholar Award, an honor for students demonstrating significant involvement in community engagement. The Citizen Scholars program is a new initiative that honors undergraduate students who have made significant contributions to their communities...
WDAM-TV
2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire department battled a blaze Thursday afternoon that had engulfed a family home. Personnel at te Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport called in the fire at 135 Smith Bonner Road shortly after noon Thursday. Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire...
WLOX
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. asking public’s help in locating missing person
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the location of a person reported missing. Cindy Spencer, 65, stands about feet, 8 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen last week driving a green 2009...
WDAM-TV
Long-time Perry County education leader passes away
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who helped shape the Perry County School District over six decades has passed away. A Facebook post on the Perry County School District website by Superintendent Titus M. Hines initially announced the passing of Glennwood Mathis. Mathis died Tuesday. He was 88. “We...
WLOX
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
WLOX
Gulf Coast Civic Chorale fills Nativity BVM Cathedral with Christmas music
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale provided an early jump start to the Christmas season with its annual Holiday concert on Sunday. And as it has every year, it became a blessing for those who perform and those who embrace the joyful music. “We’re a...
WLOX
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 11/18/22
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On Friday, St....
wxxv25.com
Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road
Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
WLOX
Dr. Renee Dua on the importance of caring for caregivers
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, St....
WLOX
Happening Nov. 19th: Gulfport Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, St....
Comments / 0