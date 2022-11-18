New affordable senior living apartments under construction in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An old school-turned-government-building in Broad Top Township is getting seven apartments for affordable living for those aged 66 and older.

Construction started last month for the apartments on the second floor at the former Defiance Elementary School with them expected to be finished in March. Each apartment will be about 800 square feet of space, have two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room and a kitchen.

One of the apartments will be ADA accessible.

Although they’re on the second floor, the school is built on a hill, and tenants will park in the back of the building with the main entrance on the same floor as the apartments. There will be a commons area on the same floor, and tenants can take the stairs or the elevator down to the first floor.

Township Supervisor Donald Black said the town’s goal is to help seniors, which is the largest age group in the area. He said about 30 potential tenants have already peaked interest, and he hopes to have tenants by January.

“It was our interest in trying to take care of the elderly population,” Black said. “If this will help, it’s going to mean a lot.”

Funding comes from $800,000 total, with $500,000 in grant money coming from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program , $100,000 in grant money from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhance Fund ( PHARE ), and $200,000 in a loan.

Those interested in the apartments can contact the township by calling 814-928-5253 or visit their website or Facebook page .

