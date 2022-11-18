Read full article on original website
Related
Journalists outraged after Elon Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account: The Russians have 'spoken'
Some reporters became outraged after Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced over the weekend that former President Trump's Twitter account was reinstated.
Defending marriage: Will Senate Republicans display courage and uphold truth?
If the Senate codifies this redefinition of marriage, it will add fuel to the fire of those harassing and penalizing citizens and organizations that hold to truth about marriage.
How much does this 93-year-old Westport welder like Trump? Check out his sculptures
WESTPORT — Donald J. Trump is officially running for president again, and Westport’s Roger Chandanais, 93, is ready. He's busy welding another upcycled figurine that will resemble the former president with the message, “2024, here we come!” This will be the 14th Trump figure, since 2015, that he’s made for his front yard. ...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0