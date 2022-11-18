Read full article on original website
Salineville man appeals sentence for running down teen bicyclist
A Salineville man has filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence for the hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. Back in October, a jury in Lisbon found 65-year-old Donald White guilty of two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
Fugitive charged in death of Youngstown man arrested in Knoxville
A fugitive charged in the late January or early death of 22-year-old Isiah Helms has been arrested Thursday, November 17, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Knoxville Police arrested Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, of Youngstown, after pulling over a vehicle on a seat belt violation. Around 11:50 a.m., the Knoxville police pulled...
UPDATE: Endangered Portage County man found safely
An endangered missing adult issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties has just been canceled. Officials say 88-year-old Merle Reeves has been found safely. The alert was issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties at approximately 3:22 p.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes after being issued.
Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
Austintown Police arrest man accused of stealing nearly $860 worth of merchandise
Austintown Police have arrested a man accused of stealing nearly $860 worth of merchandise from the Family Farm and Home store on Mahoning Avenue. Just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a call from the store claiming that a suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Michael Burns of Austintown walked out of the store with a Yeti cooler he did not pay for.
Trumbull County Children Services celebrate National Adoption Day
Trumbull County Children Services (TCCS) celebrated National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 with several families at the Cortland Roller Rink. Seventeen families were recognized for finalizing their adoption over the past year. Twenty-three kids were adopted by parents and for many like, Audrey Vaughn, their decision to adopt comes from their commitment to uplifting society's most vulnerable.
Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru
Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
Morning Rundown
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93. In 1965, Lynd made international headlines appearing in a photo with other protestors splashed with red paint at...
Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93
Internationally renowned political and non-violent social activist Staughton Lynd died Thursday at the age of 93, according to messages posted on social media by his friends and acquaintances. According to the Kent State University Libraries, which has a Staughton and Alice Lynd archive, Staughton Lynd was born in 1929 into...
Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation
The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
Slippery conditions bring traffic accidents in the Valley during Friday morning commute
Police and State Troopers are responding to reports of several accidents on highways in Mahoning County. As snow began to fall around 9a.m., crashes were reported along Interstates 80, 76, and 680. A crash just east of Bailey Road slowed traffic along eastbound Interstate 76. An injury accident involving a...
Firefighters rescue dog in Warren house fire Saturday evening
Warren firefighters have rescued a dog from a home on fire in Warren early Saturday evening. According to the Warren Professional Firefighters Facebook page, the crews responded to the fire at a home on a 1400 block of Ogden Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Crews say the fire took...
Local bikers give back at fourth annual turkey trot
Several motorcycle clubs around the valley came together for Bear's 4th Annual Turkey Trot, helping families in need at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (RMMV) have a proper thanksgiving feast. This is the fourth year of the donation and Tony "Bear" Landis, director of the trot, says giving back...
Flames force evacuation of Boardman apartment
Smoke and flames forced residents to flee from a Boardman apartment building early Friday. A fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the 100 block of Shields Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
PNC Foundation grants $57,000 to local early education efforts
The PNC Foundation Is awarding more than $57,000 in grants to seven local organizations to support early education. The grants, made under PNC’s “Grow Up Great” initiative, are designed to prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. The grants target specific...
Austintown Schools close Friday after power outage
A power outage impacting thousands of homes and businesses in Austintown has forced public schools to cancel classes on Friday. School officials tell 21 News that all Austintown Local School buildings are closed. Power went out to more than 5,500 FirstEnergy customers in Austintown and Youngstown shortly before 4 a.m.
Austintown road to close Wednesday, Friday for tree removal
An Austintown road is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25 for tree removal. New Road will be closed between State Route 46 and Raccoon Road for a tree removal. The working site is located between Ray Avenue and Northgate Avenue. The detour route will...
Multiple roads to close in Hermitage for Holiday Light Parade Saturday
The annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade is just around the corner and is set to take place Saturday, November 19. Here are the roads that will be closed for the event. - East State Street between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR-62) - North and South Hermitage...
A January-like weekend before an improvement for Thanksgiving
The coldest air of the season will be here until the end of the weekend. Look for lake effect snow showers mainly north of I-80 overnight; those will stick around into Sunday along with single-digit wind chills. Accumulations are likely in northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties. The rest of Trumbull...
