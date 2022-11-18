ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin public schools to receive record $52M from Common School Fund in 2023

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A record $52 million from the Common School Fund will go to public schools across Wisconsin for the next school year.

The distribution is $11 million more than what schools received this year. The money will be used to help buy new technology and educational materials.

“We’ve worked hard to build a resilient Common School Fund that has not only successfully navigated financial uncertainties of the past few years but will continue to do so in the future,” State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said Thursday.

The Common School Fund, which was created in the state Constitution in 1848, provides the sole source of funding for more than 90% of public school libraries to buy books and technology.

Madison, WI
